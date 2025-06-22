Funding bill will hurt state’s EV industry
I am disappointed and not surprised by Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to support President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill. Among other things, the bill scales back or eliminates most energy tax credits, especially those for electric vehicles.
A big part of Governor Kemp’s legacy will be the electric vehicle manufacturing plants that have been built in the state and championed by the governor. These plants, along with the electric battery plants, will provide thousands of new manufacturing jobs in mostly rural areas.
If the bill is signed into law, it will have a negative effect on these plants and will probably result in production cuts at these facilities and loss of manufacturing jobs.
If I am an EV manufacturer or the owner of a battery plant lured to the state, I may feel like I have been the victim of a bait-and-switch.
BILL ADAMS, DECATUR
Don’t want a president who acts like a king
Thousands of people in Atlanta and across Georgia came out to protest Trump’s actions because we won’t accept a president acting like a king. It’s very simple: using the military against peaceful protesters, threatening to send troops to our cities, and ignoring laws made by Congress is not right. Ignoring court decisions and breaking the rules that keep our government fair is wrong.
We expect and deserve leaders who follow the Constitution and respect the law — not someone who thinks they are above it all.
JEFF JOSLIN, ATLANTA
‘Gift’ from Kemp is going to charity
Seriously. When an overage could actually be going towards the homeless, veterans, or other groups that are hurting, Gov. Brian Kemp is buying votes by refunding tax money.
I paid my taxes. I expected you to do something worthwhile with it, Gov. Kemp. Fortunately, I am sure that North Fulton Community Charities will use it for people who really need it.
NORA LAUGHTON, ALPHARETTA
Alzheimer’s research needs federal support
At a time when more than 7 million Americans — including over 180,000 in Georgia — are living with Alzheimer’s, addressing this disease must remain a national priority.
Earlier this month, I joined over 1,000 advocates in Washington, D.C., for the Alzheimer’s Association’s AIM Advocacy Forum. It was especially meaningful to participate during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. I met with U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams’ staff to advocate for families like mine.
My father, Michael Murphy, was a lifelong Atlantan and respected commercial real estate developer. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018 — but only after nearly five years of missed signs by his primary care provider. We were forced to seek outside opinions. He passed away this March. With earlier detection and better provider training, his journey may have been different.
We’re calling on Congress to support $113.485 million for Alzheimer’s research at the NIH and $35 million for the BOLD Act at the CDC in FY2026. We also urge support for the ASAP Act (early detection through blood testing) and the AADAPT Act (provider training for dementia care).
This isn’t just funding — it’s hope for thousands of Georgia families.
GANNON MURPHY
BOARD OF DIRECTORS, GA CHAPTER ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Credit: Richard Watkins
