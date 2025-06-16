Nothing conservative about this chaos
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s alarm bells around unspecified “dangers” of Democrats would amuse were they not so frightening. The executive administration is violating standards of personal sanctity, state sovereignty and plain human decency on a scale not witnessed in decades.
When it’s your loved one’s medical treatment being shaped by Washington bureaucrats, your child at a protest staring into the barrel of a U.S. Marine’s gun or your business disrupted by a private police force, it may be too late to wonder why you shrugged off that growing unease.
Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are doing their job: demanding answers to questions every American must ask regarding blatant violations of explicit constitutional mandates and trampling of norms for research, science, education and personal freedom.
There’s nothing conservative about this level of chaos we are all enduring, and now’s the time to exercise a shared responsibility to uphold and defend our nation’s foundational values.
TRACEY LAIRD, DECATUR
Budget proposal will decimate science
Scientific research and its applications in shaping and enforcing environmental safeguards will collapse under the current federal budget bill. Public health will suffer similar impairments.
The American Association for the Advancement of Science declares, “If enacted, the FY26 budget… would end America’s global scientific leadership. The cuts to science would imperil our nation’s future health, security, and prosperity.”
Throttling funds for science will deteriorate medical research, undoubtedly costing thousands of lives due to the loss of 2,400 staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 3,400 at the National Institutes of Health.
Nationwide, we face some $5 billion in budget reductions at the EPA, where two-thirds of employees are scientists. Nearly 600 positions protecting Georgia will be eliminated. Incapacitated programs will fail to ensure safe drinking water, clean air and follow-through in monitoring industrial sites contaminated with toxins that plague thousands of Georgians.
Billions in National Science Foundation cuts will scuttle climate research required to curb trillions of dollars in costs due to higher temperatures — including drought, flooding and premature deaths. These NSF reductions will also impede innovation vital to both our economy and the environment.
Concerned voters should oppose this budget proposal because it undermines America’s scientific capabilities, degrading our prosperity and quality of life.
DAVID KYLER, CENTER FOR A SUSTAINABLE COAST
Keep Reading
Readers write
Readers say Georgians need PSC to stand up to Georgia Power and that Super PACs have ruined our elections.
Georgia’s U.S. Senate scramble — who runs now that Kemp is out?
The Politically Georgia hosts discuss Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision not to run for Senate in 2026. They also reviewed U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s town hall.
Health workers warn of ‘destruction’ in Trump budget
A protest at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over budget cuts tipped over into calls for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Thousands turn out in metro Atlanta; DeKalb immigration protest escalates
The events are taking place on the same day as a military parade in Washington celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.
Route changes for metro Atlanta Xpress commuter buses start Monday
The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, which operates Xpress, has said the changes are necessary because of ridership declines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ronald Acuña Jr. is quickly assembling All-Star case for Braves
In the last 30 days, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is third in batting average, ninth in home runs, first in on-base percentage and second in slugging and OPS