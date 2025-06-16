Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are doing their job: demanding answers to questions every American must ask regarding blatant violations of explicit constitutional mandates and trampling of norms for research, science, education and personal freedom.

There’s nothing conservative about this level of chaos we are all enduring, and now’s the time to exercise a shared responsibility to uphold and defend our nation’s foundational values.

TRACEY LAIRD, DECATUR

Budget proposal will decimate science

Scientific research and its applications in shaping and enforcing environmental safeguards will collapse under the current federal budget bill. Public health will suffer similar impairments.

The American Association for the Advancement of Science declares, “If enacted, the FY26 budget… would end America’s global scientific leadership. The cuts to science would imperil our nation’s future health, security, and prosperity.”

Throttling funds for science will deteriorate medical research, undoubtedly costing thousands of lives due to the loss of 2,400 staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 3,400 at the National Institutes of Health.

Nationwide, we face some $5 billion in budget reductions at the EPA, where two-thirds of employees are scientists. Nearly 600 positions protecting Georgia will be eliminated. Incapacitated programs will fail to ensure safe drinking water, clean air and follow-through in monitoring industrial sites contaminated with toxins that plague thousands of Georgians.

Billions in National Science Foundation cuts will scuttle climate research required to curb trillions of dollars in costs due to higher temperatures — including drought, flooding and premature deaths. These NSF reductions will also impede innovation vital to both our economy and the environment.

Concerned voters should oppose this budget proposal because it undermines America’s scientific capabilities, degrading our prosperity and quality of life.

DAVID KYLER, CENTER FOR A SUSTAINABLE COAST