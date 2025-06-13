SUSAN PERZ, LOGANVILLE

Super PACs have ruined our elections

The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in Citizens United v. FEC shattered long-standing campaign finance laws and opened the floodgates for unlimited election spending by corporations and political action committees (PACs). This decision has deeply undermined American democracy, replacing local voices with national influence and the agendas of billionaires.

Elections are now dominated by dark money and outside interests, creating a never-ending campaign cycle where the concerns of everyday voters are ignored. In 2024 alone, PACs poured $2.6 billion into influencing election outcomes — not to support democracy but to buy power.

We now face a dangerous reality: A single donor believes he bought a presidency and is furious his “investment” isn’t yielding returns. That’s not democracy — that’s chaos.

The Citizens United ruling must be overturned. We must restore elections to the people they’re meant to serve: local voters, not super PACs. Only then can we ensure our representatives are truly accountable to their constituents — not to corporate interests.

It’s time to end this failed experiment and take our democracy back.

WARREN WILLIAMS, ATLANTA

RFK Jr. unfit for the job

Health and Human Services Secretary and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just fired all the members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. I practiced pediatrics in Texas for 40 years, during which this committee approved and scheduled many vaccines that have eradicated deadly and disabling diseases. ACIP has always had the respect of pediatricians.

Kennedy who has no training in medical science should have never been made HHS secretary and he needs to be impeached now.

DAVID H. BARRY, MARIETTA