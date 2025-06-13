Georgians need PSC to stand up to GA Power
Fossil fuels — oil, coal, and gas — produce pollution that makes people sick and our climate hotter and more extreme. Georgia Power wants to expand fossil fuels instead of renewable energies like solar. Unlined coal ash ponds from Georgia Power plants are also polluting groundwater in our state, which can cause serious illnesses like cancers and it violates federal law.
Our current Public Service Commission members have failed to protect Georgia citizens from fossil fuel pollution and unlined coal ash ponds, even though it is their responsibility to regulate Georgia Power’s actions. Now, Georgia Power has a 20-year plan that would raise electricity costs, expand fossil fuel pollution, and close coal ash ponds without liners. We need new people on the PSC who care about climate change, pollution and customer rates.
Two seats are open, and primary early voting is now. Please read their platforms and support candidates who will stand up to Georgia Power!
SUSAN PERZ, LOGANVILLE
Super PACs have ruined our elections
The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in Citizens United v. FEC shattered long-standing campaign finance laws and opened the floodgates for unlimited election spending by corporations and political action committees (PACs). This decision has deeply undermined American democracy, replacing local voices with national influence and the agendas of billionaires.
Elections are now dominated by dark money and outside interests, creating a never-ending campaign cycle where the concerns of everyday voters are ignored. In 2024 alone, PACs poured $2.6 billion into influencing election outcomes — not to support democracy but to buy power.
We now face a dangerous reality: A single donor believes he bought a presidency and is furious his “investment” isn’t yielding returns. That’s not democracy — that’s chaos.
The Citizens United ruling must be overturned. We must restore elections to the people they’re meant to serve: local voters, not super PACs. Only then can we ensure our representatives are truly accountable to their constituents — not to corporate interests.
It’s time to end this failed experiment and take our democracy back.
WARREN WILLIAMS, ATLANTA
RFK Jr. unfit for the job
Health and Human Services Secretary and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just fired all the members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. I practiced pediatrics in Texas for 40 years, during which this committee approved and scheduled many vaccines that have eradicated deadly and disabling diseases. ACIP has always had the respect of pediatricians.
Kennedy who has no training in medical science should have never been made HHS secretary and he needs to be impeached now.
DAVID H. BARRY, MARIETTA
