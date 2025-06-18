Mike Luckovich: Weekend at Donnie’s

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Michael Harris II’s hitting focus shows in Braves’ win over Rockies
The center fielder says he is keeping his weight back in his swing in order to produce more line drives and fly balls.
Hispanic reporter arrested at protest now in ICE custody, faces deportation
Spanish-language reporter Mario Guevara was granted a bond, but ICE issued a detainer for him to be held longer. Guevara was arrested hours before the detainer was to expire
2 Democrats face runoff in Georgia Public Service Commission primary
Following the June 17 primary elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission, District 3 Democratic candidates Waites and Hubbard head to a July runoff vote.
No lights, no emergency: Sheriff’s office sued over death in deputy crash
Meriwether County deputy sped through intersection, hitting and killing 61-year-old, lawsuit says.