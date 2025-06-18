This is made more difficult by social stigma, which is when individuals police the behavior of others to enforce expected roles. This can take the form of anything from verbal comments and jokes, snide remarks or refusal of service, up to and including hate crimes and physical harm.

Help and care must come year-round, not just during Pride Month

Credit: Thriveworks Credit: Thriveworks This is one of the main reasons that the Pride celebration each year is so important. Pride is one of the few well-known, extremely public events that create a safe space for individuals in the LGBTQ+ community and allies to create connections and combat this sense of isolation and tension. It is a celebration of the progress made against abusive practices, discriminatory laws and bigotry. It is a symbol of hope for a better future and acceptance beyond mere tolerance. In Atlanta, it is a weeklong festival featuring parades, speakers, musicians and celebrants from all over. For many, it is quite literally a lifeline because it is a space where help and support can be found. This help and support are often difficult to access in months other than June. Discrimination, perceived or actual threats to safety, social stigma and lack of access to care are several reasons that LGBTQ+ individuals are overrepresented in mental health statistics and why LGBTQ+ youth have four times the national average for suicide. Folks in this community also have higher rates of poor health and chronic illness but a lower rate of having a regular care provider than other groups. This disparity is often because of some health care providers actively refusing service, passing judgment, behaving with condescension or simply lacking practical care knowledge to offer needed services.

Here is how providers can better help their LGBTQ+ clients

Mental and physical health practitioners must be proactive to combat the many barriers for LGBTQ+ individuals to find good quality care. Assuming that a practice will be known as inclusive simply because the practitioner is, is not enough.

If a person does not clearly see an LGBTQ+ affirming signal or sign, they have no way to know a practice is safe for them. Simple steps, such as ribbons or pins, a note on the provider’s website or profile, signage to highlight safe spaces and ads marketing to LGBTQ+ members can make an enormous difference. These are easily visible and searchable, which increases traffic while increasing the ability to serve this community.

In addition, completing continuing education for LGBTQ+ specific care is a simple way for health care workers to improve their skills. Many courses and classes are available on demand at little to no cost. Getting familiar with local listings such as the Mayor’s Division of LGBTQ Affairs’ Health Resource Guide and the Georgia Equality resource page can improve service delivery. Participating in supportive groups such as PFLAG and the Human Rights Campaign can help individual practitioners connect, better understand and act as allies to those in their care. Registering as affirming providers on sites such as LGBTQ Healthcare Directory and GLMA can make access easy and safe for new clients.

Pride season offers the perfect opportunity to make changes that increase accessibility and support for the LGBTQ+ community. As a mental health professional, I encourage my fellow practitioners to take this time to learn more about how they can use their skills to support the LGBTQ+ community. It is the perfect reason to be intentionally welcoming. To the LGBTQ+ community, if you’re struggling, there are people in our community who want to help you. Don’t be afraid to seek support.

Andrea Brock, LCSW, a counselor at Thriveworks in Dallas, Georgia, is a licensed clinical social worker who specializes in LGBTQIA+ challenges, self-esteem, and coping skills.