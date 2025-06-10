06/11 Mike Luckovich: Same goals

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Buddy Carter: Sens. Ossoff, Warnock should support Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’
President Trump is working to strengthen the economy, shore up our national security and deliver on his promises to Make America Great Again, says Rep. Buddy Carter.
Readers suggest voting for "commissioners who put customers first, not just Georgia Power" and say neither party really wants to attack the nation's debt.
MARTA suffers from problems, both real and perceived, our readers say
Atlanta Journal-Constitution readers weigh in on their feelings — good, bad and ugly — about the city's MARTA transit system following a column by the new AJC opinion editor.
Atlanta’s 911 system was failing. A year later, it’s picking up the pace.
The Atlanta E911 call center has improved, answering 90% of calls within the 20-second standard.
Lois Reitzes’ 46-year run at WABE ends on a high note
Lois Reitzes found a second act with 'City Lights' as an arts and culture interviewer after 36 years as WABE's classical music host but at age 71, felt it was time to bow out.
GHSA set to make 3-school athletes ineligible, tightens transfer rules
Georgia high school athletes who change schools twice after the ninth grade will be ineligible for a year under new GHSA bylaws expected to get final approval next month.