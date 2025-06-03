Opinion
Opinion

06/04 Mike Luckovich: Wasn’t expecting that.

By
0 minutes ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Philip Robibero / AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC

OPINION

Politics is full of tough choices, but coaching was an easy ‘yes’ I’ll miss

Passing knowledge on to the next generation is among life's most fulfilling experiences, which is what former pro baseball player Geoff Duncan was able to do with his kids

OPINION

Readers write

Readers say PSC should focus on clean energy and that former first lady Jill Biden shares some the blame for Joe Biden's push for a second White House term.

26 veterans to fly out of Atlanta to mark D-Day anniversary in Normandy

World War II veterans are flying a Delta plane out of Atlanta to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day in France.

The Latest

Philip Robibero / AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC

OPINION

Politics is full of tough choices, but coaching was an easy ‘yes’ I’ll miss

OPINION

Readers write

OPINION

Readers write

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.