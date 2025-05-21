I am a retired physician. I don’t know the details of this case, but I’ve had many patients and families who’ve had to make agonizing decisions for their loved ones.

This heartrending decision should be made by Smith’s family and doctors based on their beliefs and knowledge, and the facts — not imposed by Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, or others, no matter their beliefs or sincerity.

JERRY M. LITTLEFIELD, D.O., ROME

Give smokers better products to lower risks

I agree with Ben Burnett’s recent piece, “The marketplace should decide healthier options for Americans, not the government” (April 16), that federal officials should move faster to approve smoke-free nicotine products that are less harmful than combustible cigarettes.

Even though tobacco companies have introduced a range of innovative, smoke-free nicotine and tobacco products, government inefficiency is preventing adult consumers in Georgia and throughout the country from benefiting from these products.

I was shocked to read that the Center for Tobacco Products is, by federal law, required to authorize or deny product applications for new tobacco products within 180 days, yet that process drags on for years. Drastic changes need to be made at the center to help prioritize the authorization of smoke-free nicotine products that could help the 28 million American adults who smoke reduce their health risks.

CLAY WATKINS, ATLANTA

Lawmakers are to check presidential powers

Georgia Republicans should be embarrassed. The Republican candidates for the United States Senate either do not know, have forgotten or are intentionally ignoring our system of government.

The U.S. Constitution establishes three branches of government. As we all learned, or at least should have learned, by middle school, these three branches were established to create a system of checks and balances. Each branch serves as a check on the other two.

The Republican candidates for Senate have all proclaimed their intention to follow the orders of President Trump — to be his “MAGA Warrior.” They make it clear that they want to be Trump’s soldiers, which ignores the plan set out in the Constitution that they serve as a check on the xecutive branch. It also ignores their obligations to their constituents.

The very least we should expect from a United States senator is that they understand the role of the Congress.

LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA