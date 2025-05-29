McCormick blames Democrats for the Lake Lanier situation because they blocked his amendment to last year’s H.R. 8997. What he conveniently doesn’t tell you is that Democrats opposed H.R. 8997 for a whole host of reasons, none of which had anything to do with Lake Lanier. McCormick attaching his amendment to H.R. 8997 was a last-ditch attempt to pass a measure that he couldn’t get any support for as a stand-alone bill. McCormick’s amendment passed with bipartisan support. It was the full H.R. he attached it to that was defeated.

Despite Rep. McCormick’s pathetic, predictable and misleading attempt to deflect the blame for his and his party’s actions, it is Trump’s fault, Elon Musk’s fault, and every Republican’s fault that you won’t be enjoying your summer at Lake Lanier this year.

GARY ST. LAWRENCE, BLAIRSVILLE

No sympathy for pork barrel cuts

Regarding “Losing grants would threaten key projects,” AJC, May 23, I can’t say I’m disappointed about the potential loss of $550 million in Federal funds for the Beltline, the Stitch, and other infrastructure.

I’m sure that an emphatic case can be made for the expenditures (it’s our community!), but I’m sorry, these are pork barrel projects like those all over the country that are ballooning the deficit. I would much rather allocate that half-billion toward health care.

Health care should transcend all other social and educational programs for which the federal government spends taxpayer money. State and local governments and private nonprofits should take up the slack on those programs, as well as infrastructure. (And don’t tell me it’s “either/or”.)

RAYMOND BUDAY, MARIETTA

Warnock an exception to do-nothing Congress

By now, I think it is clear that the current Congress does not care about clean energy or clean energy jobs. (“GOP tax proposal puts 42K new jobs at risk,” AJC, Opinion, May 21)

There is no recognition of a climate crisis, so the “landmark climate legislation passed in 2022” was not really necessary. For that matter, the current Congress does not seem to care about its job. The current Congress is MIA.

I am grateful that our Sen. Warnock is an exception and continues to bear witness to what is true and necessary.

ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA