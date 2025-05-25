Gold Star father’s pain a haunting reminder of soldiers’ sacrifices

I can still hear the howling wails of the giant man dressed like a motorcycle gang member. It’s difficult to forget a noise that any human in any era of history would recognize as deep, primal, singeing pain.
The scene unfolded in 2011 at the state Capitol’s annual Memorial Day ceremony, where Georgians who died in defense of our nation are honored. It was the first such ceremony during the term of Gov. Nathan Deal, a Vietnam-era Army veteran himself, and as his communications director, I managed the team that wrote the governor’s speech and handled media advance for the event.
Americans at that time were too consumed with the challenges of the Great Recession and too fatigued after years of a forever war to think much about the brave soldiers still dying in Iraq and Afghanistan. I admit I was one of those Americans who didn’t give it much thought.
We were consumed, understandably so, with a double-digit unemployment rate, neighborhoods destroyed by foreclosures and families crushed by debt. The state’s treasury that year often had only enough cash to cover a couple days’ operating expenses.
Yet there was that howl of tears. To hear it shattered the ability to look away, to deny, to forget that on the other side of the world there were Americans, wearing a U.S. flag on their shoulders, who were losing much more than their next paycheck.
Memories of a grieving dad have never left me
In 2025, we’re fortunate that we don’t have a room full of Gold Star families with whom to mourn a service member who lost their lives in the line of duty. That gives us the chance to pay personal attention to the loss of soldiers like Parkview High School graduate Ryan O’Hara who died as a crew member of the Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided earlier this year with a commercial plane over the Potomac River.
In 2011, however, the Gold Star families filled rows of seats. If you saw individual photos of the attendees, you’d rank the man sobbing loudly as the most unlikely to do so.
He towered over everyone else. Memories fade over time but he was at least 6 feet 5 inches, probably more. His gray hair and beard were long and wiry, and his well-worn jeans matched well the black leather vest and boots typical of a motorcycle man. A silver chain was looped at his belt.
His son had died in Iraq in the past year, and it was clear to me as a bystander that some part of that dad had died too. He eventually left as the service went on, shielding himself behind the North Wing steps, no longer seen but still heard.
Honor the fallen soldiers who served this nation
As I returned to my office, I came across him. There, this giant, this man who in another context might look scary, was stooped over, his head on the shoulder of a high-ranking state trooper. The trooper patted the grieving Gold Star Father – a title none of us ever want – on the back.
I’ve thought about that dad every Memorial Day for 14 years. I was born on the literal last day of the Vietnam War – the day helicopters lifted out the last Americans from the embassy as the Communist forces overtook Saigon. The two American soldiers who died the day before were the last casualties of that conflict. My generation and those that have come after have rarely had the agonies of war affect us directly. Few of us have had high school buddies flown home in flag-draped coffins.
Honestly, I’m incredibly grateful for that fact. The fewer Gold Star families the better – and the more resources our society can devote to them. But that blessing makes it too easy for us without emotional scars to forget the out-of-sight-out-of-mind sacrifices of those who served in our place.
I’ll never meet the soldier son who died in Iraq sometime between the Memorial Days of 2010 and 2011. I’ll probably never again come across the motorcycle-driving, grieving Gold Star dad. But I’ll think of them – and the hundreds of thousands of other great Americans who died or lost a loved one – every Memorial Day.
Brian Robinson was a spokesperson for former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal.
