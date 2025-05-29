Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC; Getty Images
Congress is leaving 70M young Americans each with $530,000 credit card bill
If Trump holds Democrats and Republicans equally responsible for spending cuts and tax increases, members of Congress might cooperate productively in a bipartisan manner.
Readers write
Readers Write about not blaming Democrats for Lake Lanier closings and praise Sen. Ralph Warnock.
26 veterans to fly out of Atlanta to mark D-Day anniversary in Normandy
World War II veterans are flying a Delta plane out of Atlanta to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day in France.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.
Eight months after Hurricane Helene, farmers and cities in financial ruin are still recovering from one of the most expensive tropical storms in decades.
Town hall or therapy? Inside Hank Johnson’s vent session in Gwinnett
The Georgia congressman told constituents during a town hall that while peaceful protests are limited, they do work. They just take time.
Officials ID Buford couple who drowned while visiting Florida Gulf Coast beach
A Buford couple died while swimming in the Gulf near Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The couple's son was saved by a bystander.