Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
If a show has turned to the dark side, there’s no need for you to as well
Just because you call yourself a fan doesn't mean your favorite Hollywood franchise, TV series or any other media owes you anything
Readers write
Okefenokee Swamp should be a UN World Heritage List site, Trump's policies are democracy in action and ailing Biden deserves empathy, our readers write
Featured
Credit: AJC / AP
High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims
The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.
Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.
At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.
Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’
OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.