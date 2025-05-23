Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
As new AJC opinion editor, I am eager to connect with the community
David Plazas started as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's new opinion editor on May 5, 2025. His journalism career spans 25 years, most of it as an opinion writer and editor.
Atlanta has long embraced its Jewish community amid rising antisemitism
The Temple, Atlanta's first synagogue, was dedicated in 1877 with a diverse group of city leaders uniting in support of the local Jewish community.
Readers write
A reader says Afghan Christians deserve renewal of Temporary Protected Status, another reader urges voters to go to the polls for upcoming PSC elections.
Featured
Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects
The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.
‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree
A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.
Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’
Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.