05/22 Mike Luckovich: Wrong ‘J’

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Readers write
Our readers sound off on the decision to keep a brain-dead woman on life support, delays in approving smoke-free products and missing checks and balances in government.
On 100th anniversary of his birth, Malcolm X’s message still resonates
Civil right activist’s teachings challenge us to confront systemic injustices unflinchingly. In today’s context, his principles are especially relevant.
Taking brain-dead Georgia woman off life support won’t violate abortion law
Emory University Hospital will not remove brain-dead pregnant Georgia woman Adriana Smith from life support, but state abortion law does not prohibit this action.
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend
At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.
This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt
Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.
Georgia Tech student’s killing was ‘targeted act,’ police say
Officials have video of possibly armed ‘person of interest’ in victim’s hallway at off-campus housing.