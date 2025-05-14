05/15 Mike Luckovich: Give to the rich

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Kennesaw State University’s DEI rollbacks betray students
Kennessaw State University eliminated several programs, including the Black studies major and centers focused on marginalized groups. Alums are demanding to know why.
Incompetent, uninformed approach to CDC and USAID is a ‘national crime’
America First policies guiding disease response and cutting of the CDC and USAID reveal this administration's deep level of disdain for others
Readers write
Readers disagree with CHOA's decision to stop treating children with gender dysphoria.
Credit: John Spink
Failed health inspections sent the Atlanta airport scrambling to fix problems
The Atlanta airport uses a “Quality Assurance Audit” to find potential food safety and customer service issues, but the bump in failures in 2023 and 2024 raises questions.
Trump legislation awaits decision from Kemp as Georgia veto deadline nears
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has a May 14 deadline to sign or veto bills that passed in the 2025 legislative session. Anything he ignores will become law.
Justices struggle with ‘awkward’ Georgia law in hair relaxer cases
Georgia Supreme Court justices grappled Tuesday with an “awkward” state law that could significantly limit hundreds of cases alleging harm from hair relaxer products.