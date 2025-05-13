05/14 Mike Luckovich: Hail to the cheat

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
About the Author
More Stories
Featured
Credit: Return Home
‘Human composting’ is a thing. It’ll soon be legal in Georgia
Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed a bill legalizing ‘terramation’ as a method for disposing of a deceased person’s body.
‘I have no choice’: Georgia judge resigns amid misconduct investigation
A probate judge in Middle Georgia has abruptly resigned while accused of misusing county funds and having improper discussions about cases, among other things.
‘It’s a mess’: Georgia utility elections restart amid power price hikes and voting rights case
Elections are resuming after years of delays amid a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in Georgia's statewide voting method for the Public Service Commission.