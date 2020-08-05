‘Squad’ member Tlaib leading in Michigan primary

"I'm confident. I'm confident in the movement that we started. I'm confident that as we experience this tonight, we are going to see that our country is ready, is ready for someone like me and others that are saying, 'Enough. Enough with corporate greed. Enough with the assault on our families," Tlaib said in a video to supporters after the polls closed.

The Democratic showdown in one of the country’s poorest districts featured Jones criticizing Tlaib’s confrontational style and vowing to focus on bringing home funding. Tlaib once called the president an expletive while vowing to impeach him.

Tlaib noted Trump signed into law a bill she sponsored to protect retirees’ pension benefits and that she has gotten amendments approved with bipartisan support. She also cited work creating neighborhood service centers to help residents throughout the district.

The primary winner will be the overwhelming favorite in November’s general election.

The race was not just about an older establishment figure challenging a young, more liberal activist but also the racial dynamics in the district. The 60-year-old Jones, like more than half of the district’s residents, is Black while Tlaib is Palestinian American.

Tlaib had a huge financial advantage over Jones, having raised more than $2 million. Jones was far outraised in 2018 but she almost won. The four other candidates backed Jones, while Tlaib was endorsed by unions, Bernie Sanders and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.