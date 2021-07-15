Clyburn: Biden likely working on changing filibuster rules

“I think President Biden should weigh in,” Clyburn said Wednesday, adding that he was aware it’s technically up to the Senate to change its own rules. “All I want him to do is express support for it.”

Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House and its highest-ranking Black member, has been a key supporter of Biden’s agenda, although their ties are much deeper. Clyburn’s pivotal endorsement before South Carolina’s 2020 Democratic primary seemed to bring Biden’s candidacy back from the brink following lackluster performances in other early states, serving as an awaited signal for many Black voters that Biden would be the candidate to stand up for their interests.

Biden ultimately won the South Carolina primary by nearly 30 percentage points, swiftly bumping out other Democratic rivals in one of the more muscular comebacks in presidential campaign history.

Clyburn spoke with reporters on Wednesday ahead of a town hall meeting in his district. In recent days, he has made five stops in rural and low-income communities to promote the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, which includes an expanded child tax credit that will pay out up to $300 per month for qualified parents.

He’s also been pushing Medicaid expansion in states that have not already done so — including South Carolina.