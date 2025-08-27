Check out our podcasts with the news you need and more

Keep Reading
Georgian wins $1 million as Powerball jackpot climbs to game’s 7th largest
A Powerball ticket bought online in Covington claimed a $1 million prize Monday, but no one won the big prize, which is expected to reach $815 million by Wednesday's drawing.
Georgia scientists face renewed research cuts after Supreme Court ruling
The Trump administration has cut more than 100 NIH and NSC research grants totaling $60 million at Georgia universities and colleges. More are expected after court ruling.
Aerospace is a top Georgia industry. A new group plans to keep it that way.
Gulfstream, Lockheed Martin, Rolls-Royce and other firms are forming the Georgia Aerospace & Defense Alliance.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero
Trump has launched takeovers of blue cities. Is Atlanta next?
Black mayors in Democrat-led cities are at the top of the presidents list for federal intervention. But, so far, Atlanta has escaped his wrath.
Lawsuits backed by Chris Carr signal his political priorities
Over his nine years in office, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has frequently challenged Democratic presidents and defended Republicans.
‘Never had the evidence’: Georgia man acquitted of murder in twisty cold case
It took jurors just two hours to acquit Christopher Wolfenbarger of the lone murder count he still faced by the time the case was handed to them.