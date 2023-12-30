TMZ: Zac Brown ends second marriage after just 4 months

Atlanta country rock singer Zac Brown is now separated from his second wife, Kelly Yazdi, according to TMZ.

“We are in the process of divorce,” Brown and Yazdi said in a joint statement provided to TMZ and other media outlets. “Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.”

TMZ also broke the story of their marriage on Aug. 31 in Coweta County, which they never officially publicized. Yazdi, a 32-year-old model and actress, was first seen a year earlier wearing an engagement ring. People reported the engagement in December 2022.