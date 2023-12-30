TMZ: Zac Brown ends second marriage after just 4 months

The metro Atlanta-based country rock star was previously married for 12 years
1 / 22
The Zac Brown Band entertained a large Truist Park crowd on Friday, June 17, 2022, on their Out in the Middle tour. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
46 minutes ago

Atlanta country rock singer Zac Brown is now separated from his second wife, Kelly Yazdi, according to TMZ.

“We are in the process of divorce,” Brown and Yazdi said in a joint statement provided to TMZ and other media outlets. “Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.”

TMZ also broke the story of their marriage on Aug. 31 in Coweta County, which they never officially publicized. Yazdi, a 32-year-old model and actress, was first seen a year earlier wearing an engagement ring. People reported the engagement in December 2022.

He has never publicly discussed his relationship with Yazdi.

Brown, 45, was previously married to Shelly Brown from 2006 to 2018, and they have five children together.

His Zac Brown Band, which has generated 17 Top 10 country hits on the Billboard chart since 2008, is set to tour in 2024 with Kenny Chesney, with a stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 18.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

