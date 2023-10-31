New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul on tour in 2024

The tour will begin June 14 of next year and run through late August, covering 40-plus cities including a stop on Friday, July 26, 2024, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.

The general on-sale is Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com, but there are pre-sale tickets available for fanclub and CITI cardmembers starting Nov. 1. Prices have not yet been released.

All five original members, all in their 50s and eligible for AARP privileges, remain part of the boy band.

According to the press release, New Kids on the Block will play a blend of greatest hits, fan favorites and surprises. Their last tour stop in Atlanta was at State Farm Arena in 2022 for the Mix Tape tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

This is the group’s first largely outdoor tour in 15 years. It will be reminiscent of the 1990 Magic Summer tour which drew 3 million fans worldwide during the peak of NKOTB fever.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create― and recreate― with our amazing fans each night,” said Donnie Wahlberg. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

They also released a fresh promotional video playing doll versions of themselves.

Tour Dates:

June 14, 2024: Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

June 15, 2024: Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 18, 2024: Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 19, 2024: Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 21, 2024: Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

June 22, 2024: Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

June 23, 2024: Prior Lake, MN — Mystic Amphitheater

June 25, 2024: Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre

June 26, 2024: Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

June 28, 2024: Denver, CO — Ball Arena

June 29, 2024: Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre

July 1, 2024: Highland, CA — Yaamava’ Theater

July 2, 2024: Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre

July 3, 2024: Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 5, 2024: Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum

July 6, 2024: Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

July 7, 2024: Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 9, 2024: Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 10, 2024: Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

July 12, 2024: Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 13, 2024: The Woodlands, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

July 14, 2024: Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

July 16, 2024: Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater

July 17, 2024: Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater

July 19, 2024: Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20, 2024: West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 21, 2024: Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

July 25, 2024: Charleston, SC — Credit One Stadium

July 26, 2024: Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 27, 2024: Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

July 28, 2024: Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 1, 2024: Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 2, 2024: Hartford, CT — XFINITY Theatre

August 3, 2024: Hershey, PA — Hersheypark Stadium

August 4, 2024: Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 8, 2024: Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

August 9, 2024: Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion

August 10, 2024: Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

August 11, 2024: Saratoga Springs, NY — Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 15, 2024: Philadelphia, PA — TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 16, 2024: Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 17, 2024: Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

August 22, 2024: Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 23, 2024: Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

August 24, 2024: Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 25, 2024: Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center