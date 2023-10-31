New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul on tour in 2024

Hang tough with the New Kids on the Block, who are back on tour in 2024 with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff for a late 1980s/early 1990s nostalgia kick.
The tour will begin June 14 of next year and run through late August, covering 40-plus cities including a stop on Friday, July 26, 2024, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.
The general on-sale is Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com, but there are pre-sale tickets available for fanclub and CITI cardmembers starting Nov. 1. Prices have not yet been released.
All five original members, all in their 50s and eligible for AARP privileges, remain part of the boy band.
According to the press release, New Kids on the Block will play a blend of greatest hits, fan favorites and surprises. Their last tour stop in Atlanta was at State Farm Arena in 2022 for the Mix Tape tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.
This is the group’s first largely outdoor tour in 15 years. It will be reminiscent of the 1990 Magic Summer tour which drew 3 million fans worldwide during the peak of NKOTB fever.
“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create― and recreate― with our amazing fans each night,” said Donnie Wahlberg. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”
They also released a fresh promotional video playing doll versions of themselves.
Tour Dates:
June 14, 2024: Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
June 15, 2024: Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
June 18, 2024: Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 19, 2024: Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 21, 2024: Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
June 22, 2024: Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
June 23, 2024: Prior Lake, MN — Mystic Amphitheater
June 25, 2024: Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre
June 26, 2024: Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP
June 28, 2024: Denver, CO — Ball Arena
June 29, 2024: Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre
July 1, 2024: Highland, CA — Yaamava’ Theater
July 2, 2024: Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre
July 3, 2024: Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 5, 2024: Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum
July 6, 2024: Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
July 7, 2024: Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 9, 2024: Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 10, 2024: Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater
July 12, 2024: Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 13, 2024: The Woodlands, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
July 14, 2024: Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
July 16, 2024: Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater
July 17, 2024: Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater
July 19, 2024: Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20, 2024: West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 21, 2024: Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place
July 25, 2024: Charleston, SC — Credit One Stadium
July 26, 2024: Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 27, 2024: Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
July 28, 2024: Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 1, 2024: Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 2, 2024: Hartford, CT — XFINITY Theatre
August 3, 2024: Hershey, PA — Hersheypark Stadium
August 4, 2024: Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 8, 2024: Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center
August 9, 2024: Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion
August 10, 2024: Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center
August 11, 2024: Saratoga Springs, NY — Broadview Stage at SPAC
August 15, 2024: Philadelphia, PA — TD Pavilion at the Mann
August 16, 2024: Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 17, 2024: Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
August 22, 2024: Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 23, 2024: Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
August 24, 2024: Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 25, 2024: Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center
