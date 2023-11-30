Comic Sebastian Maniscalco returns to State Farm Arena in 2024

Stand-up comic Sebastian Maniscalco is coming back to State Farm Arena in 2024 after performing there in 2021.
Maniscalco pre-sale tickets are now available ranging from $49.50 to $179 with the code ATLANTA at Ticketmaster. General admission tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.
“Hop on the ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour, where I’ll roast today’s absurdities ― non-existent manners, wallet-wincing prices, and the social media circus,” said Maniscalco in a press release. “Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!”
This past year he generated the eighth most revenue among stand-up comics, according to Billboard. He generated $16.8 million from 39 shows, drawing 130,000 fans, his ranking sandwiched between Taylor Tomlinson at No. 7 and Adam Sandler at No. 9.
The 47-city tour, Maniscalco’s biggest tour to date, will begin July 11 in Norfolk, Virginia, and wrapping up in Des Moines, Iowa, on Dec. 15.
He has been steadily building his popularity in recent years. In 2016, he headlined the Tabernacle. A year later, he was at the larger Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Then he stepped up in 2018 to the Fox Theatre before coming to the State Farm Arena in 2021 for the first time.
IT AIN’T RIGHT 2024 TOUR DATES:
Thu Jul 11 – Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Scope Arena
Fri Jul 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sat Jul 13 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Thu Jul 18 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Fri Jul 19 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Sat Jul 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Aug 08 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Aug 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Aug 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Thu Aug 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Aug 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sun Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Thu Sep 12 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Fri Sep 13 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
Sat Sep 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Sep 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Sep 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Fri Sep 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Sep 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sun Sep 29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
Thu Oct 03 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
Fri Oct 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Oct 06 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Thu Oct 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Sat Oct 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sun Oct 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Thu Oct 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Oct 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Nov 06 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Fri Nov 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Nov 09 – Chicago, IL– United Center
Sun Nov 10 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center
Thu Nov 14 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre
Fri Nov 15 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena
Sat Nov 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Sun Nov 17 – Syracuse, NY – Oncenter War Memorial Arena
Thu Nov 21 – Montreal, QC– Bell Centre
Fri Nov 22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sun Nov 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Wed Dec 04 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
Sat Dec 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Thu Dec 12 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Fri Dec 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
Sat Dec 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sun Dec 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
