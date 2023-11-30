Comic Sebastian Maniscalco returns to State Farm Arena in 2024

Stand-up comic Sebastian Maniscalco is coming back to State Farm Arena in 2024 after performing there in 2021.

Maniscalco pre-sale tickets are now available ranging from $49.50 to $179 with the code ATLANTA at Ticketmaster. General admission tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.

“Hop on the ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour, where I’ll roast today’s absurdities ― non-existent manners, wallet-wincing prices, and the social media circus,” said Maniscalco in a press release. “Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!”