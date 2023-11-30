Comic Sebastian Maniscalco returns to State Farm Arena in 2024

The show will be on July 20, 2024.
Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to State Farm Arena July 20, 2024. PUBLICITY PHOTO

16 minutes ago

Stand-up comic Sebastian Maniscalco is coming back to State Farm Arena in 2024 after performing there in 2021.

Maniscalco pre-sale tickets are now available ranging from $49.50 to $179 with the code ATLANTA at Ticketmaster. General admission tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.

“Hop on the ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour, where I’ll roast today’s absurdities ― non-existent manners, wallet-wincing prices, and the social media circus,” said Maniscalco in a press release. “Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!”

This past year he generated the eighth most revenue among stand-up comics, according to Billboard. He generated $16.8 million from 39 shows, drawing 130,000 fans, his ranking sandwiched between Taylor Tomlinson at No. 7 and Adam Sandler at No. 9.

The 47-city tour, Maniscalco’s biggest tour to date, will begin July 11 in Norfolk, Virginia, and wrapping up in Des Moines, Iowa, on Dec. 15.

He has been steadily building his popularity in recent years. In 2016, he headlined the Tabernacle. A year later, he was at the larger Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Then he stepped up in 2018 to the Fox Theatre before coming to the State Farm Arena in 2021 for the first time.

IT AIN’T RIGHT 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jul 11 – Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Scope Arena

Fri Jul 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Jul 13 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Thu Jul 18 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fri Jul 19 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat Jul 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 08 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Aug 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Aug 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Aug 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sun Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thu Sep 12 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Sep 13 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Sat Sep 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Sep 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Sep 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Fri Sep 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Sep 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sun Sep 29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena

Thu Oct 03 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Fri Oct 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 06 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Thu Oct 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Sat Oct 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sun Oct 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu Oct 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Oct 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Nov 06 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Fri Nov 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Nov 09 – Chicago, IL– United Center

Sun Nov 10 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center

Thu Nov 14 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

Fri Nov 15 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena

Sat Nov 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sun Nov 17 – Syracuse, NY – Oncenter War Memorial Arena

Thu Nov 21 – Montreal, QC– Bell Centre

Fri Nov 22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sun Nov 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Wed Dec 04 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Sat Dec 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Thu Dec 12 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Fri Dec 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

Sat Dec 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Dec 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

