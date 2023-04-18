BreakingNews
ABC renews 'Will Trent' for a second season

Credit: ABC

Credit: ABC

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

ABC will bring back crime drama “Will Trent” for a second season, buoyed by a positive reaction from viewers and relatively robust ratings.

The announcement came just hours before the 11th episode began airing on ABC. The 13th episode, the season one finale, is scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 2.

“Will Trent” is based on a series of books by best-selling Atlanta author Karin Slaughter. The series is set and shot in metro Atlanta. It follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), played by Ramon Rodriguez.

“We’re so excited for the opportunity to dive deeper into these stories with season two,” Rodriguez said in a press release.

Erika Christensen plays his occasional love interest and fellow law enforcement officer Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson plays Trent’s reluctant partner Faith Mitchell, and Sonja Sohn is Amanda Wagner, Trent’s warily supportive boss.

The show’s ratings were sixth best among 15 scripted ABC shows but among 18-to-49 year olds, “Will Trent” fell to 10th since its audience skews older than average.

The most recent overnight ratings for the 10th episode (3.6 million viewers) were almost the same as for the debut in January, a sign the show has found an audience.

ABC did not say how many “Will Trent” episodes it plans to do in the 2023-24 season but it could end up with 22 after the initial 13 this year.

