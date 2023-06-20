Walt Disney’s enchanting private mansion is on the market

The Los Angeles home of Walt Disney, founder of one of the largest entertainment empires in the world, is now on the market. The enchantingly marvelous mansion, built in 1932, is available for lease at $40,000 a month. While the home’s highly luxurious charm may be capable of winning a few potential buyers on its own, it’s the storied history and the home’s place in Disney’s iconic legacy that makes it a unique find in the California landscape.

Disney first took his proverbial shot at an animation career back in 1923. There in L.A., Disney and his brother started what would become The Walt Disney Company. Following the company’s first major hit, the iconic Mickey Mouse, Disney commissioned the construction of his L.A. mansion.

Disney and his wife, Disney Studio secretary Lillian, went on to raise two daughters in the home. Disney also worked on iconic films while living there, including “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” and “Cinderella.”

Disney’s L.A. mansion is a whopping 6,388 square feet. It features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The real charm of this classic home, however, is found in the details.

“The majestic home sits atop a gated drive with parking for 10,” according to Compass’ online listing. “Rotunda entrance welcomes you into this magical place, and you’ll be immediately ushered into the dramatic two story living room, with vaulted wood beamed ceilings, wood paneled walls, brick fireplace and original leaded windows that view the backyard, pool, and downtown LA.”

The home is separated into wings, which each offer their own sources of comfort.

“One wing of the house offers an elegant dining room with French doors to the outside, and artisanally painted ceiling set amidst interlaced beams,” according to the listing. “This leads to a gorgeous eat in kitchen with center island, high end stainless appliances, marble counters, custom cabinets, a walk in pantry and stained glass windows - a perfect mix of modern convenience and old warm charm. Opposite the living room on the other wing is the home theater, still intact where Walt watched dailies of his productions; the original elements remain with a touch of modern technology. An elegant powder room completes this wing.”

The other wing of the home offers great scenery and space for visiting guests.

“Upstairs, the spacious primary suite rests above the theater, with city views, ample closets and well adorned bathroom featuring dual vanities, large dual head shower, centerpiece tub and period tile,” according to the listing. “The other wing features two generous guest bedrooms with a well-appointed bathroom between them. Completing the upstairs is a sun-lit family room with vaulted ceilings and access to a former sleeping porch, ideal for an office space or gym.”

Outside, the home offers manicured lawns, a pool, dining area and a “private park.”

Listing by Chase Campen and Compass