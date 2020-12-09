These stylish metro Atlanta fireplaces are bringing the heat

With the influx of cold weather, many homeowners turn to a fireplace to warm their homes. A fireplace can add warmth, in more ways than one, to any home and serves as a great focal point for living spaces. You want your fireplace to reflect the overall style of your home, but many older homes have brick-front fireplaces that may be outdated.
Every week, the AJC’s Private Quarters takes you inside beautifully designed Atlanta homes and this week we’re focusing on fireplaces. If you are looking to spruce up your fireplace in time for the holidays, then the below tips will work for most budgets.
For a quick and easy way to update your fireplace, try adding an eye-catching mantle. Mantles are inexpensive and can provide a space for you to add design accessories that compliment it like your favorite pieces of china or a vintage mirror. Another tip, according to HGTV, is to add a chic screen. “Something as small as a new fireplace screen can really dress-up the look of this important living room feature.”
Painting a brick fireplace a contrasting color is another quick way to update this focal point. You can take this concept even further by surrounding an existing brick fireplace with tile or wood, according to Houzz. A bold patterned tile or reclaimed wood are great options that won’t break the bank. You could also try hanging an intriguing piece of artwork above your fireplace to draw even more attention.
Another option for fireplace updates, is to add a concrete or slate surround. If your home has a contemporary or modern style this could be just what your fireplace needs. Revamping your fireplace with ledger or stacked stone is a quick way to add warmth. This will work best in homes with a rustic or farmhouse style. It’s also a great way to add visual interest by adding texture.
Marble or mirrored tile are great classic options for a home. “Tiles of beveled mirror stack up to create a dramatic display above the fireplace, adding texture, interest, and height to this seating area. A mirrored coffee table and metal details on the chairs coordinate beautifully,” writes HGTV.
Displaying collectibles, distressing the wood around a fireplace and adding shrubbery are other great options for easily updating the look and feel of the hearth of the home. Overall, your fireplace should reflect your style and compliment the flow of your living space.