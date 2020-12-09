These stylish metro Atlanta fireplaces are bringing the heat

Every week, the AJC’s Private Quarters takes you inside beautifully designed Atlanta homes and this week we’re focusing on fireplaces. If you are looking to spruce up your fireplace in time for the holidays, then the below tips will work for most budgets.

For a quick and easy way to update your fireplace, try adding an eye-catching mantle. Mantles are inexpensive and can provide a space for you to add design accessories that compliment it like your favorite pieces of china or a vintage mirror. Another tip, according to HGTV, is to add a chic screen. “Something as small as a new fireplace screen can really dress-up the look of this important living room feature.”