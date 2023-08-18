Mattel theme park to have Barbie house, Hot Wheels coaster and more

Arizona is experiencing record heat, but something cool is on the way.

The Mattel Adventure Park is scheduled to open next year with both outdoor and indoor — complete with air conditioning — attractions.

“Mattel Adventure Park features a unique and strategic year-round indoor and outdoor design providing acres of air-conditioned space to ensure a cool guest experience all summer long here in the heat of Arizona,” Mark Cornell, president at Epic Resort Destinations, said in a statement. “Our attractions development team are simply redefining the entertainment channel by bringing Mattel’s powerhouse, evergreen brands to life like never before.”

Among the attractions will be a life-size Barbie Beach House — which includes a Dream Closet experience, Barbie holograms, and a rooftop bar and restaurant — and two Hot Wheels-themed roller coasters.

The Hot Wheels Bone Shaker is described by TravelPulse as a “family-friendly coaster that will reach a maximum height of 84 feet. It will be the first coaster to feature the classic Hot Wheels hot rod skull design.”

The Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer, meanwhile, “promises to take guests through a double loop and two corkscrews.”

Also within the 60 acre park will be:

Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor: featuring seven family friendly attractions and rides with indoor play space for kids.

featuring seven family friendly attractions and rides with indoor play space for kids. Masters of the Universe’s Castle Grayskull: A 4,500-square-foot laser tag arena in the likeness of the iconic Castle Grayskull fortress.

A 4,500-square-foot laser tag arena in the likeness of the iconic Castle Grayskull fortress. A mini golf experience: The nine holes are inspired by Magic 8 Ball, Pictionary and other beloved Mattel games. There will also be a “larger-than-life” custom-climb UNO structure.

Everything has been accounted for, Glendale Mayor Jerry Weirs told Yahoo Entertainment — even the extreme heat.

“All the queues for the rides are indoors,” he says. “This is a park that is perfectly set up for our climate. No concerns about the summer heat. On the contrary, it will be a wonderful escape from the heat for the families, especially in the summer.”

You can watch a live webcam of the progress on the park’s website.