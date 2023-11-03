‘Is God real?’ When science points to the divine

I was reading New York Times bestselling author Lee Strobel’s latest book in preparation for our interview and was surprised to find out that the book title contained one of the top questions posted on online search engines. More than 200 times per second, people worldwide are asking this simple yet profound question.

While writing this column, I tested the claim. I wrote “Is God real” in my Google search box, and the engine rendered 4,570,000,000 results in 0.38 seconds. The result is staggering but not surprising. The belief that God does or does not exist is indeed of such significance because it directly affects so many other areas of life.

If God does not exist, what is life’s purpose? And if he does exist and is indeed a good God, why does he allow so much sorrow and pain?

These are only two of the many other questions directly affected by the existence or non-existence of an almighty, all-powerful, all-knowing God. And these are questions that every person, even those of deep faith, has struggled with at some point.

In his book, Strobel shares the results of a recent Gallup poll that showed that 87% of people said they believed in God in 2017. The number dropped to 81% in 2022. The decrease becomes more significant when we find out that 98% of the American population was reported to believe in God in 1967.

Scholars conclude that there are several factors contributing to this “faith” decrease in our society. Among others, factors such as the increasing absence of a father figure in homes across the country, the rise of relativism, and the lack of understanding of the consequences of living in a fallen world all contribute to an increasingly more skeptical approach to subjects of faith and the divine.

I understand approaching the claims of Christianity as a science-minded, proof-seeking individual. Before I became a Christian at age 25, I was an agnostic. Strobel (a former atheist) and I discussed how important it was for us to find proof of critical claims of Christianity before we surrendered our lives to Christ.

There is certainly nothing wrong with questioning the legitimacy of one’s religion. The Apostle Paul encouraged young Timothy to study the “word of truth” in his second letter to his protégé: “Be diligent to present yourself approved to God as a worker who does not need to be ashamed, accurately handling the word of truth.”

Indeed, to handle the word we believe in accurately and honestly, we must ask questions. What I found out is that those who seek answers in science, logic, and philosophy with an open mind usually conclude that there are only so many things whose existence can be explained without a creative force. Likewise, there are many people like myself, Lee Strobel, and others who surrendered to the irrefutable evidence of Christ’s life, miracles, and resurrection as the fulfillment of 700 years of prophecy.

Strobel’s new book is truly fascinating and an answer to prayer for those inquiring minds. His landmark book, “The Case for Christ,” is one of the best defenses of Christianity ever written from an empirical viewpoint. And now, in “Is God Real? The Ultimate Question of Life,” he intertwines the findings of some of the most brilliant scientific and philosophical minds of our time, together with his own research and previous writings. The result is a book filled with priceless information from the perspective of scientists and philosophers who dared question without fear and answer without disregarding the importance of evidence while preserving the legitimacy of faith.

Perhaps one of the most exciting things about my Christian faith is to know it is not rooted in feelings of emotional euphoria. Even though the joy I have had in my heart, even through the most difficult trials I have faced, cannot be explained by mathematics or biology. And even though the peace that overcomes my fears is indeed supernatural, it gives me great delight to know that science, history and philosophy cannot and will never destroy the evidence of the mighty God who created everything and is always in control.

To listen to Patricia’s interview with Lee Strobel, search God-Sized Stories with Patricia Holbrook on all podcast platforms or YouTube. You can find “Is God Real?” anywhere books are sold.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, podcaster and international speaker. Visit her new website: www.PatriciaHolbrook.com. For comments and speaking engagements, email patricia@PatriciaHolbrook.com.