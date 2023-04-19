Burlap should never be left on tree or shrub root balls

Q: Two years ago, we moved into a newly constructed home. The builder planted 33 Nellie Stevens hollies to create a green privacy fence in the backyard. Last summer, I noticed they were looking yellowish and dropping lots of leaves. They are on a drip line from the irrigation system. This spring, they look even worse and I’m worried I’m going to lose them. A landscaper said they were planted incorrectly since the burlap was left on the root ball and that some of the trees were planted too deep. Any advice or suggestions would be so welcome! Krista Friedman, Sandy Springs
A: If the landscaper is correct and the burlap was left on all of the root balls at planting, this would explain the situation. Burlap should never be left on a root ball when you plant. Blame the behavior of water in soil for an explanation. When soil moisture hits a different texture from the one in which it’s traveling, it stops dead in its tracks. It won’t go through that material until the soil behind it is completely saturated. If your plants are on a drip system, the burlap bags might fill up with water before the water starts seeping into the surrounding soil. Roots growing in saturated soil in each bag have a hard time absorbing fertilizer, so leaves turn yellow and drop off. My advice is that you dig up one or two plants to check on the burlap situation. If it is still there, you need to dig them all up, remove the burlap, and replant them 6 feet apart.
Q: I am at my wit’s end. My yard has been invaded by a legion of squirrels, digging hundreds of holes in my sod. All my efforts thus far have failed to run them off. Is there anything you can suggest that might help? Robert Elliott, email
A: You have a tough row to hoe. There is no effective repellent for squirrels. You could use a live trap to catch a few and carry them off and release them somewhere, but replacements will arrive pretty quickly at your house. A chase dog would do the trick and local animal shelters have lots of great dogs available, but you might not want a dog. Squirrels have been the bane of my efforts to feed birds and not rodents. Although I haven’t completely corrected their marauding ways, I’ve had a lot of fun with commercial and homemade squirrel bafflers. I even bought a game camera to catch them being “punished” when I’m away. I particularly enjoy the action at my Yankee Flipper, which slings squirrels off when they try to stand on the perch.
