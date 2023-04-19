Burlap should never be left on tree or shrub root balls

A: If the landscaper is correct and the burlap was left on all of the root balls at planting, this would explain the situation. Burlap should never be left on a root ball when you plant. Blame the behavior of water in soil for an explanation. When soil moisture hits a different texture from the one in which it’s traveling, it stops dead in its tracks. It won’t go through that material until the soil behind it is completely saturated. If your plants are on a drip system, the burlap bags might fill up with water before the water starts seeping into the surrounding soil. Roots growing in saturated soil in each bag have a hard time absorbing fertilizer, so leaves turn yellow and drop off. My advice is that you dig up one or two plants to check on the burlap situation. If it is still there, you need to dig them all up, remove the burlap, and replant them 6 feet apart.

Q: I am at my wit’s end. My yard has been invaded by a legion of squirrels, digging hundreds of holes in my sod. All my efforts thus far have failed to run them off. Is there anything you can suggest that might help? Robert Elliott, email