Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Prime and Hulu this month

February is around the corner and this month’s new streaming options do not disappoint.
From Valentine’s Day movies like “I Want You Back” on Prime, to Black History Month inspiration and even a few nostalgic hits, there’s sure to be something on streaming services for everyone in February, no matter your subscription.
Check out what’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu this month:
Netflix
Feb. 1
“The Addams Family (1991)”
“Anaconda”
“Batman Begins”
“The Book of Eli”
“The Bourne Ultimatum”
“Caddyshack”
“Caddyshack 2″
“Countdown”
“The Dark Knight”
“Despicable Me”
“Despicable Me 2″
“The Devil’s Advocate”
“Donnie Brasco”
“The Exorcist”
“The Foreigner”
“Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4″ — Netflix Family
“The Hangover”
“Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole”
“The Last Samurai”
“The Lucky One”
“My Best Friend Anne Frank” — Netflix Film
“The Negotiator”
“The New Guy”
“New Year’s Eve”
“The One”
“The Other Boleyn Girl”
“The Other Guys”
“Patsy & Loretta”
“Raising Dion: Season 2″ — Netflix Series
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”
“Warrior”
“Watchmen”
Feb. 2
“Dark Desire: Season 2″ — Netflix Series
“MeatEater Season 10 Part 2″ — Netflix Documentary
“The Tinder Swindler” — Netflix Documentary
Feb. 3
“Finding Ola” — Netflix Series
“Kid Cosmic: Season 3″
“Murderville” — Netflix Series
Feb. 4
“Looop Lapeta” — Netflix Film
“Sweet Magnolias: Season 2″ — Netflix Series
“Through My Window” — Netflix Film
Feb. 8
“Child of Kamiari Month” — Netflix Anime
“Love is Blind Japan” — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
“Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?” — Netflix Comedy
Feb. 9
“Catching Killers: Season 2″ — Netflix Documentary
“Disenchantment: Part 4″ — Netflix Series
“Ideias à Venda” — Netflix Series
“Only Jokes Allowed” — Netflix Comedy
“The Privilege” — Netflix Film
Feb. 10
“Into the Wind” — Netflix Film
“St. Vincent”
“Until Life Do Us Part” — Netflix Series
Feb. 11
“Anne+: The Film” — Netflix Film
“Love Tactics” — Netflix Film
“Bigbug” — Netflix Film
“Inventing Anna” — Netflix Series
“Love and Leashes” — Netflix Film
“Love Is Blind: Season 2″ — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
“Tall Girl 2″ — Netflix Film
“Toy Boy: Season 2″ — Netflix Series
Feb. 12
“Forecasting Love and Weather” — Netflix Series
“Twenty Five Twenty One” — Netflix Series
Feb. 14
“Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire” — Netflix Series
“Fishbowl Wives” — Netflix Series
Feb. 15
“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”
“Love is Blind Japan” — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
“Ridley Jones: Season 3″ — Netflix Family
Feb. 16
“Blackhat”
“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)
“Secrets of Summer” — Netflix Family
“Swap Shop: Season 2″ — Netflix Series
Feb. 17
“Erax” — Netflix Film
“Fistful of Vengeance” — Netflix Film
“Forgive Us Our Trespasses” — Netflix Film
“Heart Shot” — Netflix Film
“Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life” — Netflix Comedy
“Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow” — Netflix Series
Feb. 18
“The Cuphead Show!” — Netflix Family
“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” — Netflix Documentary
“Love Is Blind: Season 2″ — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
“Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars” — Netflix Film
“Space Force: Season 2″ — Netflix Series
“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” — Netflix Film
Feb. 20
“Don’t Kill Me” — Netflix Film
Feb. 21
“Halloween (2007)”
Feb. 22
“Cat Burglar” — Netflix Series
“Love is Blind Japan” — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
“RACE: Bubba Wallace” — Netflix Documentary
Feb. 23
“UFO” — Netflix Film
Feb. 24
“Karma’s World Music Videos” — Netflix Family
Feb. 25
“Back to 15″ — Netflix Series
“Love Is Blind: Season 2″ — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
“Merlí. Sapere Aude” — Netflix Series
“Restless” — Netflix Film
“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming” — Netflix Film
“Vikings: Valhalla” — Netflix Series
Feb. 28
“My Wonderful Life” — Netflix Film
“Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3″
Amazon Prime
Feb. 1
“(500) Days Of Summer” (2009)
“A Fistful Of Dollars” (1964)
“All About Steve” (2009)
“Alpha Dog” (2005)
“America’s Sweethearts” (2001)
“Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16″ (2016)
“Borat” (2020)
“Bride Wars” (2009)
“Die Hard” (1988)
“Die Hard: With A Vengeance” (1995)
“Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood” (1995)
“Forrest Gump” (1994)
“Gone In Sixty Seconds” (2000)
“Half Baked” (2021)
“Hollywood Shuffle” (1987)
“How High” (2001)
“Humpday” (2009)
“I Heart Huckabees” (2004)
“Just Between Friends” (1986)
“Kardashian, Seasons 1-3″ (2017)
“Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 “(2012)
“Revenge Body with Khloe”
“Killers” (2010)
“King Arthur” (2004)
“Life Partners” (2014)
“Lincoln” (2012)
“Little Miss Sunshine” (2006)
“Live Free Or Die Hard” (2007)
“Love & Other Drugs” (2010)
“Overboard” (1987)
“Platoon” (1986)
“Posse” (1993)
“Reign Of Fire” (2002)
“Robocop” (1987)
“Ski Patrol” (1990)
“Southern Charm: New Orleans S2″ (2019)
“Step Up” (2019)
“The A-Team” (2010)
“The Fly” (1986)
“The Good, The Bad And The Ugly” (1966)
“The Impossible” (2012)
“The Rock” (1996)
“Turistas” (2006)
“Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection” (2015)
“Untamed Heart” (1993)
“Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” (2007)
“Walk The Line” (2005)
“What Happens In Vegas” (2008)
“Workaholics, Seasons 1-7″ (2011)
“You Again” (2010)
Feb. 2
“Freakonomics” (2010)
Feb. 4
“Book of Love” – Amazon Original Movie (2022)
Feb. 11
“I Want You Back” (2022)
“HOMESTAY” (2022)
Feb. 18
“Lov3″ – Amazon Original Movie (2022)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon Original Series (2019): New Season
Feb. 25
“The Protégé” (2021)
Hulu
Feb. 1
“Top Chef, season 18″
“1984″ (1985)
“A Better Life” (2011)
“The Accused” (1988)
“Airplane!” (1980)
“Ali” (2001)
“Almost Famous” (2000)
“The Ambassador” (1985)
“Apartment Troubles” (2014)
“Arctic” (2018)
“Arthur Christmas” (2011)
“The Bank Job” (2008)
“Batman” (1989)
“Batman Returns” (1992)
“Batman Forever” (1995)
“Batman & Robin” (1997)
“Beautiful Creatures” (2013)
“Beethoven” (1992)
“Beethoven’s 2nd” (1993)
“Black Swan” (2010)
“Borat” (2006)
“Broken Arrow” (1996)
“The Bronze” (2015)
“Casualties of War” (1989)
“Charlie’s Angels” (2000)
“Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” (2003)
“Cousins” (1989)
“Crocodile Dundee” (1986)
“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008)
“Date Movie” (2006)
“Domestic Disturbance” (2001)
“The Doors” (1991)
“El Dorado” (1967)
“Fight Club” (1997)
“First Daughter” (2004)
“The Flintstones” (1994)
“The French Connection” (1971)
“The Glass Castle” (2017)
“Glory” (1989)
“Hamburger Hill” (1987)
“He Got Game” (1998)
“Hitch” (2005)
“House of the Dead” (2003)
“Hustle and Heat” (2004)
“Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1956)
“The January Man” (1989)
“Jingle All the Way” (1996)
“John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars” (2001)
“Just Wright” (2010)
“Kingdom of Heaven” (2005)
“Lake Placid” (1999)
“Liar” (1997)
“Life or Something Like It” (2002)
“Lucky” (2017)
“Major League” (1989)
“Man on Fire” (1987)
“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” (1962)
“McLintock!” (1963)
“Mirrors” (2008)
“Miss Bala” (2011)
“The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” (2008)
“Narc” (2002)
“The One” (2001)
“Oscar” (1991)
“The Other Guys” (2010)
“Patriot Games” (1992)
“Planet 51″ (2009)
“Real Genius” (1985)
“The Ring Two” (2005)
“The Ring Two - Unrated” (2005)
“Robin Hood: Men in Tights” (1993)
“Rosemary’s Baby” (1968)
“Roxanne” (1987)
“Safe” (2012)
“Seven Pounds” (2008)
“Small Soldiers” (1998)
“Snow Day” (2000)
“The Sons of Katie Elder” (1965)
“Step Up” (2006)
“The Stepfather” (2009)
“Stick It” (2006)
“Striking Distance” (1993)
“Summer Rental” (1985)
“Swing Vote” (2008)
“Terms of Endearment” (1983)
“That Thing You Do!” (1996)
“Tombstone” (1993)
“The Tree of Life” (2010)
“Turbulence” (1997)
“Universal Soldier: The Return” (1999)
“Water for Elephants” (2010)
“Whiplash” (2014)
“White Men Can’t Jump” (1992)
“You Again” (2010)
Feb. 2
“Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere”
Feb. 3
“Basketball and Other Things: Season 1″
“The Deep House” (2021)
Feb. 4
“Beans” (2021)
“The Beta Test” (2021)
“Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos” (2015)
Feb. 5
“Rick & Morty: Season 5″
Feb. 8
“Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship” (2022)
Feb. 10
“To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3″
“Gully” (2021)
Feb. 11
“Dollface: Season 2″ (2019)
Feb. 14
“The Space Between” (2021)
Feb. 15
“America’s Book of Secrets: Season 4″
“America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Season 1″
“American Pickers: Season 15″
“Encounter: Season 1″
“The Food that Built America: Season 2″
“Forged in Fire: Seasons 6 & 8″
“Hoarders: Seasons 1, 2 & 12″
“Little Women: La: Season 1″
“Married at First Sight: Season 12″
“Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Season 2″
“Married at First Sight: Unmatchables: Season 1″
“Mountain Men: Season 10″
“Mr. Queen: Season 1″
“Pawn Stars: Season 1″
“The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 2″
“Storage Wars: Season 13″
“The Un Xplained with William Shatner: Season 2″
“Cheer Squad Secrets” (2020)
“District B13″ (2004)
“Fireheart” (2022)
“Hammer of The Gods” (2013)
“The Shape of Water” (2017)
“Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?” (2020)
Feb. 17
“Trolls: Trolls Topia: Season 6″
“A House on The Bayou” (2021)
Feb. 18
“The King’s Man” (2021)
“The Feast” (2021)
Feb. 22
“American Song Contest: Series Premiere”
“How It Ends” (2021)
Feb. 24
“Snowfall: Season 5″
“The Last Rite” (2021)
Feb. 25
“No Exit” (2022)
“Law & Order: Season 21″
Feb. 27
“Three Identical Strangers” (2018)
