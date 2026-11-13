World Market is opening its fifth metro Atlanta store on Friday in Cumming. (Courtesy of World Market)

Several retailers are expanding with new stores in metro Atlanta.

Several retailers are expanding with new stores in metro Atlanta.

A retailer known for its globally-inspired merchandise is adding its fifth store in metro Atlanta.

World Market on Friday is launching a new location in Cumming, taking a spot at Cumming Town Center off Market Place Boulevard. Grand opening festivities start at 8:45 a.m. and continue through the weekend, the company said.

It’s the first new World Market to come to the region in years. The California-based retailer has other stores in Buckhead, Buford, Dunwoody and Kennesaw.

World Market, formerly known as Cost Plus World Market, says it sources its products from around the world, including specialty foods and beverages, home furnishings, gifts and seasonal items.