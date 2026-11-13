A retailer known for its globally-inspired merchandise is adding its fifth store in metro Atlanta.
World Market on Friday is launching a new location in Cumming, taking a spot at Cumming Town Center off Market Place Boulevard. Grand opening festivities start at 8:45 a.m. and continue through the weekend, the company said.
It’s the first new World Market to come to the region in years. The California-based retailer has other stores in Buckhead, Buford, Dunwoody and Kennesaw.
World Market, formerly known as Cost Plus World Market, says it sources its products from around the world, including specialty foods and beverages, home furnishings, gifts and seasonal items.
“As our fifth store in the greater Atlanta market, this location reflects our commitment to growing in the region and bringing the World Market experience to even more customers,” World Market CEO Eric Hunter said in a press release. A spokesperson said the company doesn’t have additional expansion plans to share at this time.
Eastside Golf, a golf apparel and accessories store, recently opened its first store at Buckhead’s upscale Phipps Plaza mall.
Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper founded the brand in 2019 after meeting at Morehouse College where they won a national golf championship in 2010.
“Opening a store here is a full-circle moment for us,” Cooper said in a news release. “We see this store as a platform to build meaningful partnerships, continue to create opportunities within the community and introduce more people to the game of golf.”
Other retail news
Design Within Reach is eyeing a new location at the Buckhead Village development, according to plans filed in the city of Atlanta. The furniture store is replacing a former Dior store, according to Urbanize Atlanta. Design Within Reach currently has one location in West Midtown but another is in the works for the Lulah Hills project near Decatur.
Also at Buckhead Village, lifestyle brand Roller Rabbit will open a new store at the project on Saturday, Nov. 14. The retailer is well known for its sleepwear.
Aéropostale brought a girls-only concept to Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, a first for the apparel brand.
Fleet Feet, a retailer that sells running shoes, clothing and gear, has opened a new location at Buckhead’s Tuxedo Festival shopping center. The store will hold a grand opening event on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with shoe demos and giveaways.
Nordstrom Rack in late October opened a new store at Atlantic Station, which took the place of a former DSW shoe store.