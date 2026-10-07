Business Atlanta-based marketing agency joins global company in nine-figure deal Get Engaged, the company behind viral campaigns with Post Malone and Alix Earle, is joining forces with Madrid-based SAMY. It will keep its home base in Atlanta. Share Add AJC on Google Buckhead-based Get Engaged is being acquired by global marketing company SAMY. Pictured are Get Engaged cofounders (behind, from left) Alex Dermer, Cam Fordham, and Ben Hiott and SAMY cofounders (in front, from left) Marta Nicolás and Patricia Ratia. (Courtesy of Get Engaged)

By Mirtha Donastorg 1 hour ago

Atlanta-based digital marketing agency Get Engaged is joining forces with global marketing company SAMY in a deal valued at least at $100 million, the companies announced Tuesday. It is a major move for the Buckhead firm, giving it new financial backing and resources to accelerate its growth. “Growing up in Atlanta, it means a lot to build a company here that creates opportunities for people in this city,” Alex Dermer, co-founder of Get Engaged, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by email. Related Story Duracell is powering battery innovation at new $56M Atlanta facility “As we grow with SAMY, I want more people to see that they can build a career here and do work that reaches the world. That’s a big part of what success looks like to me,” Dermer said.

Dermer started Get Engaged in 2016 alongside co-founders Ben Hiott and Cam Fordham. The company started out of the Atlanta Tech Village but is now based in Buckhead and has offices in Nashville, New York and Los Angeles. The company employs 120 people, 70 of whom are based in Atlanta. Related Story Photos: Inside Atlanta Tech Village’s Buckhead campus When asked if there will be any job cuts in the wake of the acquisition, the company’s co-founders said in an email to the AJC, “Our focus is on growing the team across our offices.” Over the past decade, Get Engaged has worked with brands like DoorDash, Atlanta United and Raising Cane’s, and created viral campaigns with celebrities including rapper Post Malone and social media personality Alix Earle. SAMY was founded in Madrid, works in more than 55 markets across the world and has over 1,000 employees. As part of the deal, Get Engaged will retain its name and operate as SAMY’s U.S. arm. The company’s founders and leadership team are staying in place, and Atlanta will remain its home base.

“These titans fuse into one,” Marta Nicolás, co-founder of SAMY, said Tuesday while speaking with Dermer, Hiott and Fordham on a panel at Advertising Week New York, an industry conference.