Costco prepares to open next metro Atlanta store

The new Costco is part of a mixed-use development called Mountain Marketplace, developed by Atlanta-based Fuqua Development. It’s taking shape at the site of the former Stone Mountain Tennis Center, which was used during the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games but later demolished.
The project will include other tenants such as Chick-fil-A, PNC Bank and 7 Brew Coffee, according to Fuqua Development, along with more than 200 apartments from developer Greystar.
“I’m just happy to see more development in Gwinnett County, especially on the south side,” said Annalysce Baker, a Tucker resident. “We will be there when it opens. We already have our Costco memberships, so we’re ready to go.”
It becomes the 18th Costco location in Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Costco said residents in the area have had to drive 12 to 25 miles to shop at a Costco store, such as in Duluth, Brookhaven or at the Mall of Georgia.
“I almost let my membership lapse because the one in Brookhaven is 30 minutes away on a good day and in such a chaotic area,” said Angie Kovacs, a Tucker resident. “Having one 10 minutes away will be so nice. I love me some Costco!”
Stone Mountain resident Kandy Jaugstetter is a Costco member but she said the drive was so inconvenient that she usually shops online and has her orders delivered.