Costco prepares to open next metro Atlanta store

An aerial photo shows a new Costco under construction in Stone Mountain on Monday, August 3, 2026. The 164,000-square-foot store is set to open Aug. 27 with about 300 employees. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The retailer expects to launch later this month in Stone Mountain.

The retailer expects to launch later this month in Stone Mountain.

Costco Wholesale, known for its sprawling stores and bulk-quantity goods, is preparing to launch its next metro Atlanta location.

The big-box retailer said it will open a store in Stone Mountain on Aug. 27.

The warehouse is located to the east of Stone Mountain Park at 1915 W. Park Place Blvd., off Highway 78 and just inside Gwinnett County.

The store will span 164,000 square feet, including a food court, pharmacy and tire center. It will also have a Costco gas station.

The location will employ about 300 workers and will offer around 4,000 products for sale, the retailer said.