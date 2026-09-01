Atlanta Labor Day travel: Expect traffic, longer lines and higher prices

An estimated 2.3 million passengers are expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the Labor Day holiday travel period. (John Spink/AJC)

Closing out summer with a Labor Day getaway? Expect longer lines at airports, busy roads and higher prices.

An estimated 2.3 million passengers are expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the holiday travel period, according to a news release from the airport. That’s a 1% increase over last year’s Labor Day weekend.

The busiest day at the airport is expected to be Friday, with more than 335,000 passengers projected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson. Travelers are encouraged to arrive two hours before a scheduled domestic departure and at least three before an international departure.

Atlanta is the No. 10 domestic destination for Labor Day travel this year, according to a separate news release from AAA. It is immediately preceded by Anchorage, Alaska, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.