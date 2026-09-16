Business Amsterdam Walk redevelopment seeks Atlanta incentives for new apartments Invest Atlanta to consider $15M property tax break to help finance first apartment building’s affordable housing aspect. 1 / 9 Credit: Courtesy of Invest Atlanta This is a rendering of Portman Holdings' first planned apartment building, at its Amsterdam Walk redevelopment. (Courtesy of Invest Atlanta)

By Zachary Hansen 10 minutes ago Share

Atlanta’s economic development arm will soon consider whether to provide taxpayer support to the first phase of Amsterdam Walk’s redevelopment near Piedmont Park and the Beltline. Invest Atlanta, which includes Mayor Andre Dickens as its board chair, will vote Thursday on an incentive package request by developer Portman Holdings that focuses on Amsterdam Walk’s first apartments. The request includes a nearly $15 million tax break to help cover the cost of preserving 39 of 539 apartments — about 7% of those units — at rents below market rate for 99 years, according to documents filed with Invest Atlanta.

The request thrusts Amsterdam Walk back into the spotlight after its rezoning process garnered controversy over the project’s density and scope, resulting in an 8-6 vote to approve by the Atlanta City Council in April 2025. Portman officials have argued the 11-acre site on prime real estate is a rare opportunity for a new Beltline node, while a grassroots opposition group said the redevelopment scope would only burden its surrounding neighborhoods. Portman declined to comment ahead of Thursday’s meeting. This is a rendering of Portman Holdings' planned mixed-use redevelopment of Amsterdam Walk near Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Beltline. (Courtesy of Invest Atlanta) Portman first proposed its revamp of Amsterdam Walk in 2023, intending to raze the aging warehouses to build a more dense and vertical project centered on apartments. The plan has undergone multiple tweaks, including lowering the tallest building height from 17 stories to nine.

The property was zoned for dense commercial use, not residential, which is why Portman sought the rezoning to permit its apartment-dense plan. The prior zoning allowed for only 330 apartments but up to 750,000 square feet of commercial space, including office towers.

Neighborhood Planning Unit F, which includes the site’s surrounding neighborhoods of Morningside-Lenox Park and Virginia-Highland, voted 77% against endorsing the proposal last year. The project also received a recommendation to deny or no recommendation from other city boards intended to advise the council ahead of rezoning votes. The Amsterdam Walk development is near Piedmont Park and the Beltline in Midtown. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2024) The rezoning allows for up to 1,100 apartments as part of nearly 1.2 million square feet of total development. Of the total apartments, Portman said at the time that between 220 and 240 will be reserved for affordable housing at below market rate in addition to reserving about 13% of the project’s retail spaces at a 30% discount for tenants. The request of Invest Atlanta centers on the first apartment phase of 539 units, which Portman estimates is a $327 million project. Portman said the incentives help justify reserving 39 units for residents who make up to 80% of the area median income — $64,000 for an individual or $91,360 for a family of four. Portman estimates that it will lose more than $225 million in potential rent over the 99 years it agreed to preserve those units’ rents below market rate.

Last September, Invest Atlanta granted $19.3 million in tax-exempt bond financing and a $2 million grant from the Beltline’s Tax Allocation District for 135 additional multifamily units as part of Amsterdam Walk’s first phase. Those units will be reserved for residents making between 50% and 80% of the area median income or less. This is a site map of Portman Holdings' planned redevelopment of Amsterdam Walk near Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Beltline. (Courtesy of Invest Atlanta) Charlie Kaften, one of the opposition movement’s organizers, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that the redevelopment plan includes too much density and too much car parking and will turn Monroe Drive into a parking lot. He said the affordability aspect also won’t dent Atlanta’s affordable housing shortage. “It’s a pure money grab. … This is all about maximizing profit,” he said. Mike Greene, Portman’s managing director of mixed-use, told the AJC last year that project opponents “held expectations for a dramatically lower-density outcome that, while well-intentioned, didn’t reflect the site’s legal reality.”