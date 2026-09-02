Former U.S. Attorney BJay Pak joins Delta as general counsel

Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia BJay Pak — pictured speaking during a news conference in August 2020 — served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2011-17. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

Pak led the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia during the first Trump administration.

Pak led the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia during the first Trump administration.

Byung J. “BJay” Pak, a former federal prosecutor and Georgia state lawmaker, is joining Delta Air Lines as the company’s senior vice president, corporate secretary and general counsel, Pak announced Tuesday.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside Delta’s talented professionals who are committed to making the world closer by bridging people, places, and cultures,” Pak wrote on LinkedIn.

The move is the latest in a string of high-profile positions for Pak.

In 2017, he was appointed the top federal prosecutor in the Northern District of Georgia by President Donald Trump, reportedly making history as the first- Korean American to hold the position of U.S. attorney.