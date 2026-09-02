Former U.S. Attorney BJay Pak joins Delta as general counsel

Byung J. “BJay” Pak, a former federal prosecutor and Georgia state lawmaker, is joining Delta Air Lines as the company’s senior vice president, corporate secretary and general counsel, Pak announced Tuesday.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside Delta’s talented professionals who are committed to making the world closer by bridging people, places, and cultures,” Pak wrote on LinkedIn.
The move is the latest in a string of high-profile positions for Pak.
In 2017, he was appointed the top federal prosecutor in the Northern District of Georgia by President Donald Trump, reportedly making history as the first- Korean American to hold the position of U.S. attorney.
In his time in the role, he oversaw the federal investigation into corruption at Atlanta City Hall under the administration of former Mayor Kasim Reed.
Park previously served six years in the Georgia House of Representatives, representing a portion of Gwinnett County, and was widely seen as a rising star in the state Republican Party.
Pak resigned as U.S. attorney in the final weeks of Trump’s first term after he pushed back on the president’s claims that there was widespread fraud in Georgia’s 2020 election. After leaving, he rejoined the law firm Alston & Bird, where he began his career in private practice in 2000.
Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pak’s hiring.
Earlier this year, Delta CEO Ed Bastian announced a major shuffle across the top of the airline’s executive ranks, with about a half dozen roles changing. In that shake-up, former Chief External Affairs Officer and Chief Legal Officer Peter Carter was promoted to company president.
— Senior editor J. Scott Trubey contributed to this report.