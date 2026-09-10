CEO of Dunkin’ and Arby’s parent Inspire Brands on temporary medical leave

The chief executive of a Sandy Springs-based fast food giant is on temporary medical leave of absence just as the company prepares to go public.
Paul Brown, co-founder and CEO of Inspire Brands, is recovering from a recent injury, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Inspire Brands CEO Paul Brown is on temporary medical leave of absence, a company spokesperson confirmed. (Courtesy of Inspire Brands)
Inspire Brands is the parent company of Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s and Sonic Drive-In.
Scott Murphy, Dunkin’ president and Inspire Brands chief brand officer, will serve as interim CEO until Brown returns, the spokesperson said. The Wall Street Journal first reported the leadership change, citing a memo sent to employees.
Scott Murphy will serve as interim CEO of Inspire Brands. (Courtesy of Inspire Brands)
Atlanta private equity firm Roark Capital owns Inspire Brands, which was formed in 2018. The company has more than 33,400 restaurant locations and global system sales of about $33.4 billion, according to its website.
Another big Atlanta brand recently announced its chief executive is on temporary medical leave of absence. Last month, Home Depot said Ted Decker was expected to return “within the next few months.”