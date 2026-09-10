Business

CEO of Dunkin’ and Arby’s parent Inspire Brands on temporary medical leave

Dunkin’ President Scott Murphy will lead the fast food giant as Inspire Brands CEO Paul Brown recovers from an injury.
The CEO of Inspire Brands, based in Sandy Springs, is on temporary medical leave. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)
The CEO of Inspire Brands, based in Sandy Springs, is on temporary medical leave. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)
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22 minutes ago

The chief executive of a Sandy Springs-based fast food giant is on temporary medical leave of absence just as the company prepares to go public.

Paul Brown, co-founder and CEO of Inspire Brands, is recovering from a recent injury, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Inspire Brands CEO Paul Brown is on temporary medical leave of absence, a company spokesperson confirmed. (Courtesy of Inspire Brands)
Inspire Brands CEO Paul Brown is on temporary medical leave of absence, a company spokesperson confirmed. (Courtesy of Inspire Brands)

Inspire Brands is the parent company of Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s and Sonic Drive-In.

Scott Murphy, Dunkin’ president and Inspire Brands chief brand officer, will serve as interim CEO until Brown returns, the spokesperson said. The Wall Street Journal first reported the leadership change, citing a memo sent to employees.

Scott Murphy will serve as interim CEO of Inspire Brands. (Courtesy of Inspire Brands)
Scott Murphy will serve as interim CEO of Inspire Brands. (Courtesy of Inspire Brands)

Inspire Brands in May confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is looking at an offering at the end of this year or in early 2027, WSJ reported.

Atlanta private equity firm Roark Capital owns Inspire Brands, which was formed in 2018. The company has more than 33,400 restaurant locations and global system sales of about $33.4 billion, according to its website.

Another big Atlanta brand recently announced its chief executive is on temporary medical leave of absence. Last month, Home Depot said Ted Decker was expected to return “within the next few months.”