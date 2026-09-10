CEO of Dunkin’ and Arby’s parent Inspire Brands on temporary medical leave

The CEO of Inspire Brands, based in Sandy Springs, is on temporary medical leave. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Dunkin’ President Scott Murphy will lead the fast food giant as Inspire Brands CEO Paul Brown recovers from an injury.

Dunkin’ President Scott Murphy will lead the fast food giant as Inspire Brands CEO Paul Brown recovers from an injury.

The chief executive of a Sandy Springs-based fast food giant is on temporary medical leave of absence just as the company prepares to go public.

Paul Brown, co-founder and CEO of Inspire Brands, is recovering from a recent injury, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Inspire Brands CEO Paul Brown is on temporary medical leave of absence, a company spokesperson confirmed. (Courtesy of Inspire Brands)

Inspire Brands is the parent company of Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s and Sonic Drive-In.

Scott Murphy, Dunkin’ president and Inspire Brands chief brand officer, will serve as interim CEO until Brown returns, the spokesperson said. The Wall Street Journal first reported the leadership change, citing a memo sent to employees.