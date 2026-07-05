Delta jet from Atlanta hit by July 4th firework while landing in Chicago

A Delta Air Lines jet traveling to Chicago on Independence Day was struck by a firework as it was landing Saturday night, the carrier said Sunday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC file)

Airbus A319 to Chicago’s Midway airport landed safely after incident, airline said.

Airbus A319 to Chicago’s Midway airport landed safely after incident, airline said.

A Delta Air Lines jet traveling to Chicago on Independence Day was struck by a firework as it was landing Saturday night, the carrier said Sunday.

Delta flight 1076 was approaching Chicago Midway International Airport when the crew reported a firework made contact with the Airbus A319 aircraft.

“Delta flight 1076 from Atlanta (ATL) to Chicago (MDW) reportedly made contact with a firework while on descent. The flight safely landed and taxied to the gate,” Delta said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

No injuries were reported. The jet is under evaluation, the airline said.