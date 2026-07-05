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Delta jet from Atlanta hit by July 4th firework while landing in Chicago

Airbus A319 to Chicago’s Midway airport landed safely after incident, airline said.
A Delta Air Lines jet traveling to Chicago on Independence Day was struck by a firework as it was landing Saturday night, the carrier said Sunday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC file)
A Delta Air Lines jet traveling to Chicago on Independence Day was struck by a firework as it was landing Saturday night, the carrier said Sunday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC file)
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A Delta Air Lines jet traveling to Chicago on Independence Day was struck by a firework as it was landing Saturday night, the carrier said Sunday.

Delta flight 1076 was approaching Chicago Midway International Airport when the crew reported a firework made contact with the Airbus A319 aircraft.

“Delta flight 1076 from Atlanta (ATL) to Chicago (MDW) reportedly made contact with a firework while on descent. The flight safely landed and taxied to the gate,” Delta said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

No injuries were reported. The jet is under evaluation, the airline said.

The plane departed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 7:51 p.m. EDT and arrived at 8:33 p.m. CDT at Midway, Chicago’s second major airport, which is surrounded by neighborhoods.

CNN reported the pilot of flight 1076 told air traffic control, “We just heard the bang on the plane,” citing audio from ATC.com.

The aircraft was at an altitude of 200 feet at the time of the incident, the pilot told controllers, according to CNN. The network reported controllers said “multiple” incidents were reported Saturday night.