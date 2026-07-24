Business Coca-Cola closes $31M deal for Georgia Tech to expand The Atlanta beverage giant this month sold about five acres along North Avenue to the state’s university system. Coca-Cola this month sold about five acres of property along North Avenue, which Georgia Tech has said will be a "strategic addition" to its core campus. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech)

By Amy Wenk 19 minutes ago Share

Beverage giant Coca-Cola has sold a piece of its Atlanta corporate campus, allowing its longtime neighbor Georgia Tech to expand. The Midtown property spans about 5 acres along North Avenue, north of Coca-Cola’s main headquarters and within walking distance of Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Coca-Cola sold the property for $31.3 million to the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, according to property records. The board oversees the state’s public colleges and universities. The transaction closed July 15. Georgia Tech said in April it was finalizing the deal, calling it a “strategic addition to our core campus” that would support its enrollment growth and research activity for years to come.

Georgia Tech has the university system’s highest statewide enrollment. In fall 2025, the research university welcomed 56,715 undergraduate and graduate students, up about 18% from fall 2023, according to its annual fact book. On Friday, a Georgia Tech spokesperson said the school has not yet determined a use for the property. Coca-Cola declined to comment Friday. The company formerly used a two-story building on the property for offices. But more recently, it sat vacant. In April, James Quincey, Coca-Cola’s former CEO who now serves as executive chair, said in a news release the company wants the property to contribute to Atlanta’s innovation ecosystem.

“When we decided this space was no longer needed for our corporate campus, our goal was to work with Georgia Tech, as this site offers a great opportunity for them to expand,” Quincey said at the time.