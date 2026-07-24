Coca-Cola closes $31M deal for Georgia Tech to expand

Beverage giant Coca-Cola has sold a piece of its Atlanta corporate campus, allowing its longtime neighbor Georgia Tech to expand.
The Midtown property spans about 5 acres along North Avenue, north of Coca-Cola’s main headquarters and within walking distance of Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Coca-Cola sold the property for $31.3 million to the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, according to property records. The board oversees the state’s public colleges and universities.
Georgia Tech has the university system’s highest statewide enrollment. In fall 2025, the research university welcomed 56,715 undergraduate and graduate students, up about 18% from fall 2023, according to its annual fact book.
On Friday, a Georgia Tech spokesperson said the school has not yet determined a use for the property.
Coca-Cola declined to comment Friday. The company formerly used a two-story building on the property for offices. But more recently, it sat vacant.
In April, James Quincey, Coca-Cola’s former CEO who now serves as executive chair, said in a news release the company wants the property to contribute to Atlanta’s innovation ecosystem.
“When we decided this space was no longer needed for our corporate campus, our goal was to work with Georgia Tech, as this site offers a great opportunity for them to expand,” Quincey said at the time.
An aerial view of Coca-Cola's headquarters in Atlanta pictured on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Seeger Gray/AJC)
As part of the deal, Coca-Cola will maintain a pedestrian bridge that spans over North Avenue connecting the property to its main headquarters, according to an agreement in the property deeds. Coca-Cola has not disclosed future plans for the bridge. But demolition could be one option, according to the deeds.
For Georgia Tech, the acquisition could help link its main campus to its project called Creative Quarter, an innovation district focused on arts and entertainment that is taking shape west of the property.