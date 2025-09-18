Fed rate cut could help metro Atlanta’s housing market, but concerns remain

Even with lower mortgage rates, worries about the economy and jobs could keep buyers on the sidelines, experts say.

“An interest rate cut is like turning the thermostat down on borrowing costs,” Kristen Jones, broker and owner with Re/Max Around Atlanta, said in an emailed statement. “Mortgage rates tend to follow. Demand tends to pick up. Home prices may increase, and refinancing activity increases. That said, Fed rate cuts aren’t a magic wand if the broader economy is slowing.”

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates by a quarter-point in a quest to stimulate a weakening labor market. The benchmark rate influences the rates for all sorts of borrowing, including credit cards and mortgages, but they are not directly linked.

The prospect of lower mortgage rates could perk up a sluggish metro Atlanta housing market, but experts say growing concerns about the economy and job security could also keep would-be buyers on the fence.

Mortgage rates have already dropped to the lowest level in more than two years. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.22%, according to a daily snapshot Wednesday evening from trade publication Mortgage News Daily.

“The closer we can get to 6%, the more the market is going to go ahead and open up,” said John Ryan, chief marketing officer of the Georgia Multiple Listing Service.

Prospective homebuyers have sat on the sidelines this summer, discouraged by elevated mortgage rates and high prices. There are also concerns about the impact of new tariffs, persistent inflation and cooling job growth, experts said.

“People are just uncertain,” Ryan said. “They’re kind of on the edge about what’s happening with the economy.”