Why a divisive weed killer may come back to Georgia farms

Last year, in a victory for environmental groups, certain uses of a weed killer sprayed in fields in Georgia and across the country were barred by a federal court.
Now, to the satisfaction of manycotton and soybean growers, the federal Environmental Protection Agency may allow farmers to use the herbicide again. But not all agriculture interests are on board with the move, fearing it could harm other crops, along with plants and wildlife on adjacent lands.
Farmer Lee Nunn talks about his seed planting methods at his farm in Madison. U.S. EPA officials and Georgia agricultural leaders met at Lee Nunn Farm, a cotton, wheat, corn and soybean farm, to discuss dicamba. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
On Friday, EPA officials, along with Georgia agriculture leaders and experts, gathered on a farm about an hour east of Atlanta to discuss the federal agency’s recent proposal to allow restricted use of dicamba.
In 2024, Georgia produced an estimated $747 million of cotton, second only to peanuts as the state’s most valuable crop, USDA data shows. Georgia produced nearly $80 million of soybeans last year.
The EPA’s assessment of dicamba’s human health effects found it’s not likely to cause cancer, but could pose some occupational hazards to people who apply the herbicide, like skin, eye and respiratory irritation. There have also been reports of damage caused to other plants by dicamba “drift” away from fields where it’s sprayed.
“It’s hard enough for us to do what we do out here,” said farmer Lee Nunn, who used dicamba before the court ruling. “To tie one of our hands behind our backs … it’s been tough.”(Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
But farmerswithout stockpiles, like Lee Nunn — who grows cotton, corn, wheat and soybeans on 1,600 acres near Madison — were out of luck. Nunn, who used dicamba on his fields before the court ruling, said it’s been difficult to go without it this year.
“It’s hard enough for us to do what we do out here,” Nunn said. “To tie one of our hands behind our backs … it’s been tough.”
A sprayer drives treats a cotton field at Lee Nunn Farm in Madison. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)
Stanley Culpepper, an agronomist with the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension — which provides science-based support to farmers across the state — said he believes the dicamba products should be reauthorized, calling them a critical tool for farmers.
“If our farmers don’t have a way to control the pest, they can’t provide us (animal) feed, food and fiber,” Culpepper said.
Extension agronomist at the University of Georgia Stanley Culpepper said he believes the dicamba products should be reauthorized, calling them a critical tool for farmers. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Still, he and others would like to see the EPA’s proposal tweaked. Among his concerns are the potential limitations on dicamba use in extreme heat, which the EPA says will help keep the chemical from drifting off target.
Georgia already regularly sees temperatures above the 95 degree threshold, and extreme heat is expected to become more common. Culpepper said he believes heat restrictions would hamstring Georgia farmers and urged the EPA to consider rules that allow more flexibility.
Even among UGA’s agricultural scientists, there’s disagreement about whether the potential return of dicamba is a good thing.
Mark Czarnota, a horticultural weed specialist at UGA, said he fears dicamba-laden runoff could contaminate water supplies and harm crops that aren’t engineered to tolerate the herbicide. Damage to Georgia’s blueberries, now the state’s most valuable fruit crop, are a top concern, he said.
Czarnota said he’d like to see more testing done before dicamba is allowed back on cotton and soybean fields.
“The product just worries me,” he said. “It’s one of those that keeps you up at night.”
In response to questions about concerns about dicamba “drift,” EPA spokesman James Pinkney said the agency uses a “robust” ecological assessment to address areas of risk.
“The agency welcomes feedback from all stakeholders and will take that feedback into consideration before making a final decision,” Pinkney said.
Some environmental and food safety groups are staunchly opposed to the herbicide’s possible reintroduction.
Nathan Dooley, from the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity, said everyone, except farmers whogrow GMO soybeans and cotton that can withstand dicamba, will lose if it’s allowed back. The CBD was one of several plaintiffs in the federal case that led to the dicamba ban.
“You lose your crops, backyard gardens and the trees that line Main Street to herbicide damage, and you lose your ability to choose the soy or cotton seeds you want to buy,” Dooley said.
For now, the EPA has only floated dicamba’s reintroduction, and the product is not yet back on the market. The agency is accepting public comments on the move now through Sept. 6.
Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.
