Fulton County adding more solar panels on its facilities in major expansion

Cherry Street Energy to install 46 new solar panel systems at Fulton County facilities.
Solar panels have been installed on a Fulton County facility through a partnership with Cherry Street Energy.

Solar panels have been installed on a Fulton County facility through a partnership with Cherry Street Energy. (Allison Mawn/AJC)
By Allison Mawn
1 hour ago

Rain may not be the most conducive to solar panels, but it certainly didn’t dampen the spirits of Fulton County officials last week.

Fulton County hosted two ceremonies Thursday and Friday to celebrate the kickoff of the installation of 46 new solar panel systems on county facilities. It’s part of an expanded county contract with Atlanta-based Cherry Street Energy. Once all the projects are completed, approximately a quarter of county facilities will have solar panels.

The two ceremonial “light switch-flipping” events were at the Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade in Atlanta on Thursday and the Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex in Sandy Springs on Friday.

At Friday’s event, Fulton County board members and Cherry Street Founder and CEO Michael Chanin touted the benefits that come from solar energy. Chanin said solar energy “is not only good for our environment, it’s good for our budgets and good for our people.”

Fulton Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts and Energy & Sustainability Manager Jessica Lavender said the initiative contributes to county sustainability goals for 2030. In 2019, the board adopted a plan with a goal of offsetting 25% of county building electricity use with solar, and Lavender expects this expansion to make it a leader in solar installations among local governments in Georgia.

Officials also noted the additional jobs created through the solar project. Cherry Street trains 25 people in solar panel installation and maintenance for every 1,000 kW-capacity created.

Michael Chanin, CEO of Cherry Street Energy, speaks to former foster youth interested in a solar apprenticeship class at Cherry Street Energy’s office in Atlanta on Friday, August 16, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Explore‘Solar school’ for foster youth to boost Georgia’s labor pool and give back

Fulton County began its partnership with Cherry Street in September 2020 through a Solar Energy Procurement Agreement.

Under the agreement, Cherry Street installed solar panels on seven county facilities at no cost to the county. Per the 20-year contract, Cherry Street owns, maintains and operates the systems, then sells the energy generated to the county at a rate lower than commercial electric power; Fulton County pays a monthly bill. This has saved the county more than $130,000 in power costs thus far, according to the county.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners in December 2024 approved the expansion for Cherry Street to install 46 more systems, making a total of 53 across various county facilities.

“We’re very proud of our partnership with Cherry Street and look forward to continuing the relationship,” Pitts said at Friday’s event.

The new installations will be able to generate 4,695 kW — more than eight times as much as the first seven sites, which generate 567 kW. The largest single site will be the Little River Water Reclamation Plant, with a generating capacity of 512 kW, dwarfing the College Park Regional Health Center and the Northwest Branch Library, which each generate 120 kW.

County and Cherry Street projections say the panels are expected to save Fulton County taxpayers $2.4 million in power costs over the next 20 years — and potentially more if the contract is renewed beyond that time frame.

“We’re working to build a 100-year business,” Chanin said. “It’s a great opportunity to continue serving the county for what I would believe is a lot longer than 20 years.”

ExploreAtlanta inches toward 100% clean energy goal

A few of the 46 systems have already been installed, and most of the rest are expected by the end of the year, though a few major projects will bleed into 2026. The Benson Complex, where Friday’s event was held, was the first of the 46 locations where solar panels were already installed and running.

“I think this is going to take off and be meaningful for many, many years to come,” said Bob Ellis, District 2 commissioner and board vice chair.

Allison Mawn joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as an intern for the business desk for summer 2025. She graduated from the University of Georgia with degrees in journalism and economics, and will return for a master's. Mawn has prior experience at The Red & Black and 11Alive, as well as in breaking news, local news, editing and digital media.

