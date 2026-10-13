AA Weekend Picks Little Five Points Halloween and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Activities include several food festivals and the Atlanta Fair. Share Add AJC on Google The Little Five Points Halloween Festival and Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18. The fun includes a colorful march down Moreland Avenue. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

AJC By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL 28 minutes ago

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes the Capturing the Spirit of Oakland tour led by costumed storytellers at the historic cemetery and a Strand Ole Opry tribute to Dolly Parton. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend. Capturing the Spirit of Oakland Explore the beauty of Oakland Cemetery after dark as you follow in the footsteps of costumed storytellers. Continuing Thursday, Oct. 15-Sunday, Oct. 18, plus additional dates. $45 adults, $30 children. Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta. Atlanta Fair The Atlanta Fair returns with rides, food and games through Sunday, Nov. 8. Pictured is the FireBall, one of the new rides this year. (Courtesy of Atlanta Fair) The Atlanta Fair returns with plenty of rides (including the new FireBall and the Jumping Jumbos), classic treats, new local bites and games.

Continuing through Sunday, Nov. 8. Admission $3-$10; unlimited ride armband $35, single tickets, $1.25, book of 25 tickets, $25. (Expect to pay between two and four tickets for most rides.) Corner of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Central Avenue (across from Center Parc Stadium). Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival Come hungry for two days of barbecue and country music at Kennesaw’s annual Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival. 6-10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, special tasting experience will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday. Free admission; $35 for tasting experience. United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park (and surrounding area), 2828 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. Related Story 20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in October Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival The Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16 though Sunday, Oct. 18, features entertainment such as pipe bands, Scottish athletics and Highland dancers. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Don your tartan and enjoy the Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival with pipe bands, Scottish athletics, Highland dancers, piping and drumming competitions, and vendors.

See website for full schedule. Friday, Oct. 16-Sunday, Oct. 18. Friday’s events take place at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast, 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners; Saturday-Sunday at Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. Mableton Pumpkin Chase & Pet Walk Dress in costume (optional) and take part in a 5K or Pet Walk and stay for a Wellness Village with health screenings, yoga sessions and more. 8 a.m. (5K and Pet Walk Start), 9:35 a.m. (awards), 9:45-11:30 a.m. (Wellness Village, vendors, games and entertainment), Saturday, Oct. 17. 5K registration is $40, Pet Walk registration is $35. Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Fall Plant Sale Transform your landscape with hardy native plants chosen for the metro Atlanta environment. DeKalb Master Gardeners and Fernbank staff members will be on hand to help you choose the right plants and provide planting and maintenance tips. 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive, Atlanta.

A Taste of Chamblee The 17th annual event features plenty of food and beverage options, local artisans, music, culinary competitions, a kids zone, and SEC and ACC football on large screens. 3-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17. Free admission with food, beverages and crafts for sale. 3518 Broad St., Chamblee.​ Chili Cook-Off Sample chili from local cooks and listen to music at the Chili Cook-Off in Hapeville on Saturday, Oct. 17. (Courtesy of ATL Airport District) Savor the flavor of chili from local cooks who are competing for the title of best chili in town. Angelina David and headliner Elliott Phillips will perform, and proceeds from the cook-off will benefit the First Baptist Church of Hapeville’s efforts to help people in need. 4-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17. Free. Arts Alley, 591 N. Central Ave., Hapeville.

Spooky Movie Night: ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Bring the kids early to make slime before watching the Pixar animated classic “Monsters, Inc.” on the Alpharetta Town Green. 7-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17. Free. Town Green, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. International Festival This cultural celebration offers music, performances, food trucks, activities for kids, a global marketplace, interactive chalk art, a Kidz Zone and a 5K race benefiting We Love Buford Highway. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17-Sunday, Oct. 18. Free festival admission. Brookhaven Park, 4158 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven. Georgia Food Festival Indulge in your choice of goodies from more than 50 food trucks and vendors, plus beverages from the Beer Garden & Spirits Village, while enjoying entertainment, a Family Fun Zone and more at the Georgia Food Festival.

Noon-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17-Sunday, Oct. 18. One-day admission $11.99 and up, two-day $17.45 and up. Free for kids 5 and under. Gwinnett Field, 2500 Buford Drive Lawrenceville. Repticon Atlanta See and buy reptiles and gear and learn more about owning and caring for these types of pets. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18. Adult one-day admission $12-$15, two-day passes $15-$20 with discounts for children age 12 and under, free for age 4 and under. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds Entertainment Building and Expo Center, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. Little Five Points Halloween Festival and Parade The annual Little 5 Points two-day event features a quirky parade, more than 100 art vendors, music, skate ramps and more. The parade steps off at 1 p.m. Sunday and heads down Moreland Avenue. Noon-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18; Euclid Avenue (by GVG Events), Atlanta.