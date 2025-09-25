Water is taking center stage in travel this year — and it’s not just about beach vacations. Tripadvisor’s 2025 Trendcast points to “waterculturalism” as a rising trend, with travelers embracing everything from group water-therapy sessions to invigorating cold plunges.
For Atlantans, the good news is you don’t have to fly halfway across the world to join in. Eight hours north in Bath County, Virginia, the Warm Springs Pools are reviving centuries of spa tradition near the heart of the Appalachian Mountains.
A spa legacy older than America
The Warm Springs are part of nearly 100 naturally heated springs scattered along the Virginia—West Virginia border. Their waters flow at a steady 1.7 million gallons a day and stay warm year-round. Archaeological finds suggest Indigenous communities were soaking here more than 9,000 years ago, making it one of North America’s earliest wellness destinations.
By the 1700s, settlers had started building bathhouses around the springs, drawing travelers from across the colonies. Thomas Jefferson famously spent three weeks here in 1819, bathing daily to ease his rheumatism and later declaring the waters “of first merit.”
The pools, long known as the Jefferson Pools, closed in 2017 because of structural concerns. After a $4 million restoration, they reopened in 2022 — refreshed, safe and ready for a new generation of travelers.
Today, visitors can step into the 98°F mineral water for a simple soak or opt for upgraded experiences, like pairing a sound bath with a session, or booking the Omni’s lantern-lit “signature experience,” complete with prosecco and chocolate-covered strawberries.
Why the waters work
Locals have always believed in the healing powers of these mineral springs, and science agrees. Research in the International Journal of Biometeorology shows that balneotherapy (soaking in natural mineral water) can improve circulation, ease pain and inflammation, and soothe stress.
Where to stay
The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa in nearby Hot Springs is the county’s crown jewel. Fresh off a $140 million renovation, the resort blends historic grandeur with modern amenities — hot spring pools, a full-service spa, golf courses, and mountain views that make you want to slow down and stay a while.
If boutique is more your style, the Inn at Gristmill Square offers rustic charm with stone walls, wood beams and cozy rooms. For something intimate and walkable, the Inn at Warm Springs puts you right next to the bathhouses.
Beyond the Springs
Bath County is a place where time truly slows down. Outdoors, the options stretch wide. Douthat State Park packs in more than 40 miles of hiking and biking trails, plus a mountain lake for paddling or fishing. The Jackson River is a fly-fishing favorite, while Route 39 delivers some of Virginia’s most scenic drives.
And though the county is small, its dining scene surprises. Book a table at Waterwheel Restaurant, a farm-to-table gem set in a 1900s mill. For something more casual, Bacova Beer Company serves small-batch brews that taste even better after a day outside.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
Fall Travel: Outdoor adventure awaits in these out-of-the-way destinations
Get your thrills far from crowds at these off-the-beaten-path destinations ranging from glaciers in Iceland to a barrier reef in the Bahamas and various locales in between.
This Southern Living ‘Best Fall Getaway’ is less than 3 hours from Atlanta
This North Carolina plateau has a lot on offer.
Paper mill exit eases Savannah water woes, but pricey upgrades still on tap
International Paper's mill closure frees up more than 20 million gallons of water capacity for Savannah, a region facing a water shortage. But it won't alter expansion plans.
Featured
Credit: AJC staff
Proposed Athens hotel behind storied UGA ‘President’s House’ faces pushback
A developer aims to build an Athens hotel behind a storied mansion that housed University of Georgia presidents. Neighbors, including R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, are pushing back.
Shoddy construction at Georgia data center killed worker, suit says
Sloppy electrical work by an Atlanta contractor caused a worker’s electrocution at a massive data center under construction in Fayetteville, his parents allege in a lawsuit.
Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants
The Atlanta 50 is back. AJC dining critics Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis guide you to where food, drink, service and atmosphere combine for the best metro restaurants.