By the 1700s, settlers had started building bathhouses around the springs, drawing travelers from across the colonies. Thomas Jefferson famously spent three weeks here in 1819, bathing daily to ease his rheumatism and later declaring the waters “of first merit.”

The pools, long known as the Jefferson Pools, closed in 2017 because of structural concerns. After a $4 million restoration, they reopened in 2022 — refreshed, safe and ready for a new generation of travelers.

Today, visitors can step into the 98°F mineral water for a simple soak or opt for upgraded experiences, like pairing a sound bath with a session, or booking the Omni’s lantern-lit “signature experience,” complete with prosecco and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Why the waters work

Locals have always believed in the healing powers of these mineral springs, and science agrees. Research in the International Journal of Biometeorology shows that balneotherapy (soaking in natural mineral water) can improve circulation, ease pain and inflammation, and soothe stress.

Where to stay

The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa in nearby Hot Springs is the county’s crown jewel. Fresh off a $140 million renovation, the resort blends historic grandeur with modern amenities — hot spring pools, a full-service spa, golf courses, and mountain views that make you want to slow down and stay a while. If boutique is more your style, the Inn at Gristmill Square offers rustic charm with stone walls, wood beams and cozy rooms. For something intimate and walkable, the Inn at Warm Springs puts you right next to the bathhouses.

Beyond the Springs