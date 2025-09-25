Travel
Travel

Soak in history and healing at Virginia’s Warm Springs

In a town with no traffic lights, relaxation comes naturally.
Interior of the 2022 restoration of the historical Gentlemen's Pool at the Warm Springs Pools in Virginia. (Courtesy of Wikimedia Co)

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Interior of the 2022 restoration of the historical Gentlemen's Pool at the Warm Springs Pools in Virginia. (Courtesy of Wikimedia Co)
By
3 hours ago

Water is taking center stage in travel this year — and it’s not just about beach vacations. Tripadvisor’s 2025 Trendcast points to “waterculturalism” as a rising trend, with travelers embracing everything from group water-therapy sessions to invigorating cold plunges.

For Atlantans, the good news is you don’t have to fly halfway across the world to join in. Eight hours north in Bath County, Virginia, the Warm Springs Pools are reviving centuries of spa tradition near the heart of the Appalachian Mountains.

ExploreOutdoor adventure awaits in these out-of-the-way destinations

A spa legacy older than America

The Warm Springs are part of nearly 100 naturally heated springs scattered along the Virginia—West Virginia border. Their waters flow at a steady 1.7 million gallons a day and stay warm year-round. Archaeological finds suggest Indigenous communities were soaking here more than 9,000 years ago, making it one of North America’s earliest wellness destinations.

By the 1700s, settlers had started building bathhouses around the springs, drawing travelers from across the colonies. Thomas Jefferson famously spent three weeks here in 1819, bathing daily to ease his rheumatism and later declaring the waters “of first merit.”

The pools, long known as the Jefferson Pools, closed in 2017 because of structural concerns. After a $4 million restoration, they reopened in 2022 — refreshed, safe and ready for a new generation of travelers.

Today, visitors can step into the 98°F mineral water for a simple soak or opt for upgraded experiences, like pairing a sound bath with a session, or booking the Omni’s lantern-lit “signature experience,” complete with prosecco and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Why the waters work

Locals have always believed in the healing powers of these mineral springs, and science agrees. Research in the International Journal of Biometeorology shows that balneotherapy (soaking in natural mineral water) can improve circulation, ease pain and inflammation, and soothe stress.

ExploreCelebrate fall in the Lowcountry with bluegrass, bourbon and barbecue

Where to stay

The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa in nearby Hot Springs is the county’s crown jewel. Fresh off a $140 million renovation, the resort blends historic grandeur with modern amenities — hot spring pools, a full-service spa, golf courses, and mountain views that make you want to slow down and stay a while.

If boutique is more your style, the Inn at Gristmill Square offers rustic charm with stone walls, wood beams and cozy rooms. For something intimate and walkable, the Inn at Warm Springs puts you right next to the bathhouses.

Beyond the Springs

Bath County is a place where time truly slows down. Outdoors, the options stretch wide. Douthat State Park packs in more than 40 miles of hiking and biking trails, plus a mountain lake for paddling or fishing. The Jackson River is a fly-fishing favorite, while Route 39 delivers some of Virginia’s most scenic drives.

And though the county is small, its dining scene surprises. Book a table at Waterwheel Restaurant, a farm-to-table gem set in a 1900s mill. For something more casual, Bacova Beer Company serves small-batch brews that taste even better after a day outside.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The 190-mile-long Andros Barrier Reef draws divers to its crystal clear waters and abundant marine life off Andros Island in the Bahamas. (Courtesy of Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation)

Credit: Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

Fall Travel: Outdoor adventure awaits in these out-of-the-way destinations

Get your thrills far from crowds at these off-the-beaten-path destinations ranging from glaciers in Iceland to a barrier reef in the Bahamas and various locales in between.

This Southern Living ‘Best Fall Getaway’ is less than 3 hours from Atlanta

This North Carolina plateau has a lot on offer.

Paper mill exit eases Savannah water woes, but pricey upgrades still on tap

International Paper's mill closure frees up more than 20 million gallons of water capacity for Savannah, a region facing a water shortage. But it won't alter expansion plans.

The Latest

Part of the charm of the High Hampton Inn is the lack of technology. You'll find no telephones, televisions or computer hookups in the rooms and cottages, and cellphone reception is sporadic at best.

Credit: High Hampton Inn

This Southern Living ‘Best Fall Getaway’ is less than 3 hours from Atlanta

Fall Travel: Outdoor adventure awaits in these out-of-the-way destinations

Fall Travel: Immerse yourself in culture at these 8 festive celebrations

Featured

The University of Georgia's President's House on Prince Avenue as photographed Thursday, Oct. 30, 2003. A developer wants to build a hotel on the five-acre property in Athens. (Bita Honarvar/AJC file)

Credit: AJC staff

Proposed Athens hotel behind storied UGA ‘President’s House’ faces pushback

A developer aims to build an Athens hotel behind a storied mansion that housed University of Georgia presidents. Neighbors, including R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, are pushing back.

Shoddy construction at Georgia data center killed worker, suit says

Sloppy electrical work by an Atlanta contractor caused a worker’s electrocution at a massive data center under construction in Fayetteville, his parents allege in a lawsuit.

Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants

The Atlanta 50 is back. AJC dining critics Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis guide you to where food, drink, service and atmosphere combine for the best metro restaurants.