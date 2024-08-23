Where can I find it: fishing lure appraisal and frozen meat pies

Q: I lived in England for a few years before moving to Georgia. Is there any place where I can buy frozen meat pies? Thanks. — Paul K., Dunwoody

A: Taste of Britain, 73 S. Peachtree St., Norcross, 770-242-8585, sells giftware, toiletries, grocery items and an array of frozen foods, including meat pies. For instance, you’ll usually find Cameron’s Olde World Traditional Pork Pie, HandMade Pie Co. Chicken and Mushroom Pie and Guinness Steak Pie.

You can stop looking for now

Joan Solomon hasn’t found Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar cereal for several months in any of the stores she frequents. On the upside, the Quaker Oats Company hasn’t discontinued the product. However, Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar is part of an expanded recall by the company earlier this year that includes granola bars, assorted cold cereals and snack mixes. The Quaker Oats Company generated the recall because the products listed “have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.”

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.