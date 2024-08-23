Where can I find it: fishing lure appraisal and frozen meat pies

Credit: Handout
Q: I am looking for someone who can evaluate a lifetime collection of fishing lures and other fishing equipment for both fresh and salt water. Thank you. — Janis M., Commerce
A: Janis, I have the ideal person for you who will gladly take a look at your collection. Contact Mr. Lurebox, better known as Robbie Pavey, at rpavey1@comcast.net. Email him images of your collection, and he will give you some insight as to the age, rarity and value of your items — at no charge. Pavey, a retired reporter and columnist with The Augusta Chronicle, has collected fishing lures for over 40 years and appraised many collections. He currently writes a monthly column for bassmaster.com called “What’s It Worth,” where he identifies and appraises antique lures and related items. He’s also co-authored and edited several reference books on antique tackle. You can rest assured that he’s an expert in the field.
Q: I lived in England for a few years before moving to Georgia. Is there any place where I can buy frozen meat pies? Thanks. — Paul K., Dunwoody
A: Taste of Britain, 73 S. Peachtree St., Norcross, 770-242-8585, sells giftware, toiletries, grocery items and an array of frozen foods, including meat pies. For instance, you’ll usually find Cameron’s Olde World Traditional Pork Pie, HandMade Pie Co. Chicken and Mushroom Pie and Guinness Steak Pie.
You can stop looking for now
Joan Solomon hasn’t found Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar cereal for several months in any of the stores she frequents. On the upside, the Quaker Oats Company hasn’t discontinued the product. However, Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar is part of an expanded recall by the company earlier this year that includes granola bars, assorted cold cereals and snack mixes. The Quaker Oats Company generated the recall because the products listed “have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.”
