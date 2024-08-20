A GREAT TIME WITH THE GRANDKIDS

Splashy late summer fun: Things to do with grandkids this week

Credit: WSBTV Videos

By Rose Kennedy – for the AJC
37 minutes ago

As a grandparent living in the Atlanta area, you may run out of fun ideas for hot weather long before the temperatures dip. Instead of bemoaning August heat, you can plan some refreshing activities for the grandkids that involve cool water and a relaxed pace.

Here are some splashy ideas for this week:

Tribble Mill Park

Sunrise to sunset daily. Free. Tribble Mill Park, 2125 Tribble Mill Pkwy SE, Lawrenceville.

Head to Lawrenceville for a day or a few hours of goofing around in this Gwinnett County park. Options include a 3.4-mile paved trail, a fishing lake where you can wade or paddle around in a row boat or kayak, a playground, and a shady pavilion where you can leisurely gaze at Ozora Lake. Plan ahead to make use of the park’s grill for s’mores.

Atlanta Humane Society Pool Party

Noon-4 p.m., Saturday Aug. 24. Free admission. Atlanta Animal Center, 1551 Perry Blvd NW, Atlanta,

Games and snacks for the human kiddos are one draw, the other is watching adoptable pets splash in the pool. The center offers half-off adoption fees at the event and the week after. It’s a great way to introduce the idea of responsible pet ownership and also have a diversion on a summer Saturday.

Garden Hills Pool

4:30-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 1; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Labor Day. $5 per person, children 2 and under free. 335 Pinetree Drive NE, Atlanta.

If you’ve missed out on swimming outdoors this summer, here’s a chance to plunge into a pool — though the Atlanta Parks pool is on school hours. The community nonprofit Garden Hills has open swim at reasonable prices. Don’t forget the sunscreen and swim diapers as needed.

About the Author

Rose Kennedy
