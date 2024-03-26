Whether you’re intent on sharing your heritage or would like to introduce grandkids to new cultures, you’ll find a bevy of events with an international element in the Atlanta area.

Here are three to consider.

ATL Passport to the World International Food Festival

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, March 30. $5 admission plus fees, 3 and under free. 590 North Ave NW, Atlanta.

Live shows, music, food trucks, and games await at this lively festival. The ticket price is moderate enough that you won’t feel like you need to stay the whole time if younger kids get antsy, but you can also spend a whole day enjoying the offerings and the gathering of folks from all over.

Another plus: The festival takes place indoors and out, so you’ll have options if the weather won’t cooperate.

Buy tickets here.

Germany’s Great Bavarian Circus

7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 27-31. $14.99 pre-sale special available on certain days; general admission $30 for ages 13+, $25 for children 3-12. Stone Mountain Park Yellow Daisy Lot, 1000 Robert E Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain.

Octoberfest in springtime? Now, there’s an idea. This troupe is from Germany and includes two members of a nine-generation Bavarian circus dynasty.

Anticipate a maypole, foodstuffs like sausage and potato pancakes, and an authentic German Big Top transported to Georgia as part of this inaugural 18-city American tour.

There are enough potential show dates at Stone Mountain that you’ll be able to work out an option whether you’ll be hosting youngsters who have weekends free or teens who need to socialize with their grandparents on weeknights.

Adults can also look forward to a selection of fine Bavarian beer. Prost!

Buy tickets here.

Ahuti by The Nrityagram Dance Ensemble with Chitrasena Dance Company

8-10 p.m., Friday, March 29. $25 general admision, $15 ages 65+.Ferst Center for the Arts, 349 Ferst Dr. NW, Atlanta.

Hosted by Georgia Tech Arts, this awe-inspiring performance brings together the prestigious Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, a Bangalore, Indian dance company, and Sri Lanka’s traditional dance with Chitrasena Dance Company.

The costumes and ancient dance are mesmerizing, and the collaboration of the two troupes is inspiring.

Kids ages 2 and older must have a ticket, but you may want to bring older grandchildren so you can immerse yourselves in the wondrous performance.

Purchase tickets here.