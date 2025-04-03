There are 1 million people living in the U.S. with Parkinson’s disease according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. While most diagnoses occur after 50, there are signs to watch for at any point in your life and ways to reduce risk.

Signs and symptoms

“Oftentimes, people go more than a year before they realize they have something,” Dr. Stewart Factor, professor of neurology and director of the Movement Disorders Program at Emory University School of Medicine, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Explore How you walk a curved line might reveal cognitive decline

Subtle changes in motor function might be the start, but can go unnoticed or get attributed simply to aging. Things like hand or foot tremors, handwriting changes and walking slower aren’t always linked to Parkinson’s disease, but they are signs that it’s time to talk with your doctor.

“The most common reasons most people come to neurologists is tremor,” said Dr. Richa Tripathi, Department of Neurology assistant professor at Emory University School of Medicine. “It’s worth getting evaluated even if it’s subtle.”

Beyond motor function issues, there are a variety of other symptoms that could lead to a Parkinson’s diagnosis including sleep disorders, digestive issues and even losing one’s sense of smell.

“REM sleep behavior disorder is where people physically act out their dreams. A very large portion of people who develop this disorder develop Parkinson’s or a related disorder,” Factor said.

What can increase risk?

There’s no way to prevent getting Parkinson’s disease, but certain factors increase your risk.

“It’s a combination of what’s happening with genetics, lifestyle and environment,” said Nicole Fuller, a board-certified specialist in neurologic therapy at Wellstar Health System.

While research is still emerging as it relates to the genetic connection Parkinson’s may have, there are other factors that link directly to the disease.

“People who’ve been exposed to herbicides and pesticides may be at higher risk, as well as people who’ve had concussions,” said Factor, who is also Vance Lanier Chair of Neurology at Emory University School of Medicine.

The issue is that there’s usually quite a bit of distance between exposure to risk factors, especially environmental ones, and the actual diagnosis of Parkinson’s.

Slowing symptoms’ advancement

“Parkinson’s is like a fingerprint, everyone’s is unique,” Tripathi said.

However, there are certain activities everyone can do to help live more comfortably with the disease. At the top of the list is exercise. A regular cardio workout like walking outside, running on the treadmill, yoga or even boxing can potentially alter the progression of Parkinson’s. It also generally helps with cognitive decline.

“Absolutely nothing replaces exercise,” Tripathi said.

Working out for 30 minutes a day, or two-and-a-half hours a week will, according to Tripathi, increase your heart rate and create the potential for positive impact.

Diet is another factor to consider when making lifestyle adjustments after getting diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“If it’s good for your heart, it’s likely great for your brain,” Tripathi said.

Since Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder, eating with brain health in mind can have a solid impact. Fruits, vegetables and lean meats are all good brain food. Avoiding preservatives, saturated fats and large quantities of alcohol can also help.

“Medications may also be available, but making these lifestyle changes can easily help you have a better qualify of life,” Tripathi said.

Physical therapy and occupational therapy can also help create healthy habits to make these lifestyle changes more accessible. Even practicing getting up and down out of a chair at home has an impact according to Fuller. She also promotes what she calls exercise snacks: small tasks like marching in place every morning while brushing your teeth to increase movement and practice balance.

‘It’s not the end’

While there are a lot of physical components that come with Parkinson’s there’s also an emotional aspect. It’s stressful to get a diagnosis and it can take time to accept it. The best thing friends and family can do, according to Tripathi, is “keep it an open conversation” to maintain a strong mental state.

“The most important thing about a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease is that it’s not the end,” Fuller said. “It can feel like a big weight and there is some downward trajectory, but you can change what the slope looks like.”