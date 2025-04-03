Are you ready for warm weather that won’t be gone in a day or two? Head to the Caribbean for your next getaway. Curaçao and St. Maarten have nonstop Delta Air Lines flights from Atlanta and offer relaxing island escapes. Cultural sites, outdoor recreation, moutwatering food and, of course, comfy accommodations all add up to an unforgettable vacation.

Curaçao

While many people have heard of Curaçao, not many have gone compared to some other Caribbean islands. But that should change. There is much to experience on this Caribbean island.

“We’ve seen all ages of travelers visit and discover what makes Curaçao special,” said Muryad de Bruin, managing director of the Curaçao Tourist Board. “For a mature visitor, our island offers a balance of relaxation, culture and active exploration opportunities.”

A great place to start is Willemstad with its iconic colorful buildings and easy-to-navigate streets. While you can walk this UNESCO World Heritage site, consider a narrated tuk tuk tour. Scooting around town in one of these motorized three-wheeled vehicles, tour guides share the city’s history as well as its hidden gems.

If you’re looking for adventure, consider a UTV expedition with Curaçao Activities. Don some old clothes, and set out behind the wheel of your UTV for a journey across the San Pedro plains, a stop at a hidden cave plus the Boca Patrick on the coast and a quick swim at Daai Booi beach.

Of course, there are plenty of beaches where you can relax and swim for as long as you want.

“Our beaches, of which we have more than 35, provide both perfect spots for tranquility as well as crystal clear waters with easy entry points and diverse sea life just offshore for incredible snorkeling and soft adventure opportunities,” de Bruin said.

A great example is Playa Kenepa Grandi, where you can lounge by the water as you soak in the picturesque view.

“At the end of the day, though, what I think truly sets Curaçao apart for 55+ visitors, or those of all ages, is the genuine atmosphere that allows for exploration at your own pace, free from the pressure of rushing from one site to another,” de Bruin said. “Visitors find they can savor unique experiences and create connections that leaves them wanting to come back time and again.”

Explore The complete list of national parks that require reservations in 2025

St. Maarten

Head to the Dutch side of St. Maarten, and you’ll find plenty to entertain during your vacation. Across from Maho Beach, We Culture leads visitors through the story of Caribbean Carnival’s origins. Founder Gerald Hart built the museum as a way to document how Carnival originally started in Trinidad where his parents were esteemed figures in the local Carnival scene.

“I did it for the love of my mom and the history and culture,” Hart said. “My mom had this idea for a long time, and, unfortunately, she died before she could do it. So I decided to make her bucket list my bucket list. I came to St. Maarten and opened this.”

Inside, you’ll see and learn about the many Carnival figures that pop up every year, hear the music and see a wealth of costumes — many made by Hart.

Another must-experience is a tour on the water. One of the best is the Tango Bubbly Sunset Tour aboard a catamaran with Aqua Mania Adventures. Set sail from Simpson Bay Resort marina, and enjoy a glass of Prosecco and warm snacks as you watch the sun drop into the horizon.

Save some time for some pampering. At the Serenity Spa at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, you can indulge in some “me” time with a facial, massage or body scrub. You can even choose where you have your treatment: inside the spa, in the Zen Garden or by the water at Serenity Point.

Don’t forget to check out the plane-spotting at Maho Beach, which sits at the end of the runway for Princess Juliana International Airport. It makes for some memorable photos and videos to commemorate your vacation.