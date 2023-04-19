BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-20 West lanes reopen after fatal crash at Downtown Connector
X

5 things to know about the Atlanta Film Festival

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

The Atlanta Film Festival is happening now through April 30 at the Plaza Theatre, Dad’s Garage Theatre, Rialto Center for the Arts and the Carter Center. Find the details on attending the festival at atlantafilmfestival.com.

In-person attendees expected: 27,000

Films submitted for consideration: more than 7,000

When it started: On May 14, 1977, the IMAGE Film and Video Center launched the Atlanta Independent Film & Video Festival at Piedmont Park

What you’ll see: 40 feature-length films, 84 short films and 27 “creative media” selections

Where they’re from: 100 countries are represented, including the U.K. with the fest’s opening might film “Polite Society by British filmmaker Nida Manzoor.

ExploreGuide to the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival from the AJC

IF YOU GO

Atlanta Film Festival & Creative Conference. Presented by the Atlanta Film Society. April 20-30. $12, general admission single ticket. $75-$375, all-access badge. Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave N.E., Atlanta; Dad’s Garage Theatre, 569 Ezzard St. S.E., Atlanta; Rialto Center for the Arts, 80 Forsyth St. N.W., Atlanta; and Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Pkwy. N.E., Atlanta. 470-216-0170, atlantafilmfestival.com.

Festival highlights

The fest will screen 40 feature-length films, 84 short films and 27 “creative media” selections. Among the offerings are:

“Judy Blume Forever,” a documentary on the legendary author of books for children and adolescents, whose work is often denounced by conservatives because of its candid treatment of puberty and sex (7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20, $12, Carter Presidential Center).

“Quantum Cowboys,” a live-action and animated western featuring live musical performances by Neko Case, John Doe, Howe Gelb and Xixa. According to the film fest, “There’s gunfights, horses, cacti and time travel, too!” (3:15 p.m., Saturday, April 22, $12, Plaza Theatre).

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Film,” which uses Fox’s own words and archival footage to tell the story of “an undersized kid from a Canadian army base” who rises to stardom in the 1980s and then is diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 29 (4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Rialto, ticketing to be announced).

“Hundreds of Beavers,” a “19th-century slapstick epic,” detailing a drunken applejack salesman’s efforts to become North America’s greatest fur trapper (6:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, $12, Dads Garage Theatre).

“This World is Not My Own,” an artful account of the life of visionary self-taught Georgia artist Nellie Mae Rowe; the movie was created with the use of intricate sets and motion-capture technology (6:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, ticketing to be announced).

“The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster,” in which a teenage anti-hero goes on a desperate quest to cure death (10 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, Dad’s Garage Theatre, badge only, single tickets to be announced).

“Master Gardener,” by writer/director Paul Schrader (“Taxi Driver”), a feature about the “meticulous horticulturalist” at Gracewood Gardens, who must take on the owner’s troubled great-niece as an apprentice (9:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, $12, Plaza Theatre).

About the Author

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter breaks silence about involvement in fatal accident 1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Where’s Walker? After Senate run, Herschel mostly out of sight
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-20 West lanes reopen after fatal crash at Downtown Connector
20m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Soroka sharp in Gwinnett outing
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Soroka sharp in Gwinnett outing
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Regarding UGA’s QBs, SBIV no longer among them
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ecco

Depression-era trek fuels Charles Frazier’s latest saga
2h ago
Atlanta offers a bounty of spring and summer concerts
Musician captures the sound and spirit of the early ‘70s
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
Zip-tie guy and his Georgia mom guilty on felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
17h ago
CNN Center’s future could include hundreds of apartments, owner says
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top