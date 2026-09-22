Things to do Fall in metro Atlanta: 11 festivals not to miss Music, Scottish games, Halloween and more to entertain you this season. Smokey's Farmland plays on the Cabbagetown Park Stage during Chomp and Stomp in 2019. This year's event is Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

Fall festivals are a staple of the season, bringing markets, sweet treats, tasty eats and entertainment to metro Atlanta. Here are some fall festivals to put on your calendar this season. The Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, includes the Squonk Joy Machine, which lets you become part of the show. (Courtesy of the city of Sandy Springs) Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival This event celebrates arts and music with nationally acclaimed acts, an artist market, an emerging artist gallery and a kids and sports zone. New this year is Squonk’s Joy Machine, a multimedia performance that lets you become a part of the show by helping power the whimsical machine. 4-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Free admission. City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600. sandyspringsga.gov/bluestone.

East Atlanta Strut This annual neighborhood festival features a 5K, parade, arts vendors, live music, food and beverage vendors, a kids corner, pet zone and games, including a hot wing toss and a baby crawl and toddler trot. Strut 5K at 8:30 a.m., parade and festival kick off at noon Saturday, Sept. 26. East Atlanta Village, Atlanta, intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Flat Shoals Road. eastatlantastrut.com Try collard green ice cream at the Original Collard Greens Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (Courtesy of the Original Collard Greens Cultural Festival) Original Collard Greens Cultural Festival Celebrate the culture, history and traditions of African and African American food and music with vegetarian cooking demonstrations, collard green ice cream, a collard green cook-off, farmers market, food and craft vendors, a children’s “sprout land” and more.

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. Hillside International Truth Center, 2450 Cascade Road, Atlanta. 800-253-3397. originalcollardgreensculturalfestival.com.

Duluth Fall Festival A parade kicks off two days of fun at the 43rd annual Duluth Fall Festival, followed by entertainment, a Donut Dash 5K, Tailgate Central game showing the University of Georgia football game and Sunday morning outdoor worship. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. Free admission, Donut Dash $35 and up. Downtown Duluth. 855-385-8841. duluthfallfestival.org. Decatur Book Festival This annual festival kicks off Friday night with a keynote from Brian Goldstone, a Pulitzer Prize winner for his book, “There Is No Place for Us: Working and Homeless in America.” On Saturday, check out multiple panels with authors from various genres, book-related vendors and kids programming. 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Downtown Decatur. decaturbookfestival.com. Stonecrest Fest The eighth annual festival includes entertainment, a sunset stroll up Arabia Mountain to see a concert, drone soccer demonstration games and food and beverage vendors.

Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Browns Mill Park, 5099 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest, plus additional locations for two walks. 770-224-0200. stonecrestfest.com. Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival Everyone can be Scottish at this annual festival filled with pipe bands, Scottish athletics, piping and drumming competitions, Highland dancers, Scottish foods and drink, Celtic performers and clan tents and vendors. Friday, Oct. 16-Sunday, Oct. 18. $22.50 in advance, $25 at the gate, free for children 12 and under. Daily $20 parking pass or $35 yearly required. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 770-521-0228. smhg.org. The Little 5 Points Halloween Festival includes a fun, creative parade on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC) Little 5 Points Halloween Festival and Parade Experience quirky fun at the iconic Little 5 Points Halloween Festival and Parade. The two-day festival features a popular parade, over 100 art vendors, performers, skate ramps and food trucks.

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18; parade 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Free admission. Multiple locations in Little Five Points, Atlanta. little5pointsofficial.com/halloween. Fall Festival of Fun Costumes are encouraged for the entire family at this Cobb Parks festival, where you can enjoy a haunted house, festive props, music and other entertainment and food and market vendors. 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Free admission. Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 770-528-8800. cobbcounty.gov. The Smyrna Crafts & Drafts Fall Festival includes arts and crafts booths, food and drink and more on Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (Courtesy of the city of Smyrna) Smyrna Crafts & Drafts Fall Festival Shop for arts and crafts at 150 booths, enjoy a draft beer, treat yourself to goodies at food booths, listen to music and let the kids have fun with activities just for them.